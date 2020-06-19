Geforce 1660 Super overheating

Pre Built Asus G11CD-K Case (Kabylake based) Intel I7 7700, 16gb of ram, Evga Geforce 1660 Super SC Ultra card ((Previous card Geforce 1050 2GB) ) Well lately when i play Battlefield 4, The Temp on the card gets dangerously close to the max limit, even over EVGA Precision X1's recommended top temp of 83C, Seen it as High as 87C. Wondering if it's even safe to use the Desktop til i figure out how to fix the cooling



Kinda Noob with Hardware still sighs





Plan A

is get PC to local computer shop asap and transfer most of the hardware that will work in new case over to a new more airflow capable Case, They sell Thermaltake Gaming cases starting at $69.00, Labor about $100 i guess isn't too bad, at least then i know it'll be done right and system will work fine hopefully and cool better



Plan B

Find a software solution, and save the money for a future new motherboard, intel processor, and ram, and get new case then.



right now on laptop while Desktop finishes some backups before taking to shop maybe on Tuesday