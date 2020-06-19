Geforce 1660 Super overheating

bikemanI7

May 31, 2020
Pre Built Asus G11CD-K Case (Kabylake based) Intel I7 7700, 16gb of ram, Evga Geforce 1660 Super SC Ultra card ((Previous card Geforce 1050 2GB) ) Well lately when i play Battlefield 4, The Temp on the card gets dangerously close to the max limit, even over EVGA Precision X1's recommended top temp of 83C, Seen it as High as 87C. Wondering if it's even safe to use the Desktop til i figure out how to fix the cooling

Kinda Noob with Hardware still sighs


Plan A
is get PC to local computer shop asap and transfer most of the hardware that will work in new case over to a new more airflow capable Case, They sell Thermaltake Gaming cases starting at $69.00, Labor about $100 i guess isn't too bad, at least then i know it'll be done right and system will work fine hopefully and cool better

Plan B
Find a software solution, and save the money for a future new motherboard, intel processor, and ram, and get new case then.

right now on laptop while Desktop finishes some backups before taking to shop maybe on Tuesday
 
TheHig

Apr 9, 2016
Those cases have a reputation for being hot boxes. Add an exhaust fan if there isn’t one. A different case is probably the best bet ultimately.

BUT. Don’t overlook just gaming with the side panel off for zero dollars!
 
bikemanI7

May 31, 2020
Well have a Cat that comes up here, and don't want the cat climbing into case, or i'd just open the side cover, and move it back a bit, not ideal solution really. Is an 92mm Exhaust fan, all it can hold unforuately, and PSU fan exhausts as well, but definitely hot box for sure.

They didn't even leave room in this case for a Front intake fan, stupid bar for the RGB light right thru what would possibly be front fan spot sighs

Sure big vent on side of case right near video card, but don't know if that helps cooling or not

So spending last $200 of the Stimulus package soon for the new case, and onces thats done then i'll relax and enjoy gaming once again lol
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
83C isn't the end of the world. If you were 90C+, I'd say different, but I doubt it is even throttling at 83C.

Desktop and gaming use are safe as far as I'm concerned. If you have fan mounts, get an extra fan or two.

Edit: Looking at pics online, might not be anywhere else to mount fans unless you can put one in the front below the drive bays.
 
Chimpee

Jul 6, 2015
Technically it is safe to run at that temperate, at worse your GPU will start thermal throttling to downclock to something more manageable. May I ask why you don't choose to transfer the component yourself?
 
