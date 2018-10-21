FS: NIB Corsair Vengeance K65 keyboard, Feenix mouse, 8 port PoE switch, Dell laptop dock

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 15,614
I'm back!
Heatware here: 329-0-0
Alright, let's get on with it.
Keyboards
NIB Corsair Vengeance K65 mechanical keyboard w/Cherry MX Reds
$60 shipped
Mice
Feenix Vitesse Optical Gaming Mouse. Like new; great condition.
Review
$25 shipped
Speakers
Sold, KRK Rokits will be added soon.
Networking
TRENDnet TPE-S44 8 port 10/100 PoE switch
New in box
$25 shipped
Dell laptop docks
WD15 USB-C dock w/180W adapter - BNIB but seal has been opened to inspect - SOLD
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/240W adapter - BNIB but seal has been opened to inspect - SOLD
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/180W adapter - BNIB factory seal still intact - SOLD
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/240W adapter - used in an office environment; good condition - SOLD
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/180W adapter - used in an office environment; good condition - $70 shipped
SSDs
All sold for now.
Laptops
HP EliteBook 8470p - all gone for now - check back, I might list my personal one
16 GB RAM
480 GB SSD
14.0" 1600x900 screen (factory upgrade from 1366x768)
AMD Radeon HD 6470M graphics
DVD+/-RW
HP HD webcam
DisplayPort and VGA ports
Bluetooth
3 x USB + 1 USB/eSATA combo port
SD/MMC slot
Intel 82579LM Gigabit NIC and Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6205 wifi
Will come with fresh, activated Win 10 Pro install unless you'd rather have Win 7 Pro (simply request).
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
SOLD:
1TB Samsung 860 EVO
2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
2 x Vimtag VT-361 indoor IP camera
ChYu (Motospeed) mechanical (RGB) keyboard
Thermaltake BlacX HDD/SSD dock
Kenwood Excelon KDC-X494 CD receiver
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Blue switches)
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Red switches)
Corsair K70 RGB
Foscam FI8910W wireless IP cam
Razer Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard
Monoprice mechanical gaming keyboard
2 x HP EliteBook 8440p
2 x Dell U2414H 24" IPS monitors
2 more HP EliteBook 8440p
Ridge RFID blocking minimalist wallet
Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000
Glorious Model O, matte black
Thecus N5550 NAS
Dell Latitude E6440
2 x HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / 500GB)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / HDD)
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 4GB / SSD)
2 x Crucial MX300 525GB
1 x Crucial MX300 525GB (eBay)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 8GB / SSD)
Dell U2417H
Windows 10 tablet w/keyboard and case
BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Gray Aluminum GPS w/black sport loop
LG 32GK850F 32" 144Hz monitor with FreeSync 2
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/240W adapter
HP EliteBook 8760w
HP EliteBook 8740w
Audioengine A5 powered speakers
Silicon Power 240 GB SSD
Dell Latitude 5580 i7/8GB/256GB
1TB Samsung 860 EVO
2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
2 x Vimtag VT-361 indoor IP camera
ChYu (Motospeed) mechanical (RGB) keyboard
Thermaltake BlacX HDD/SSD dock
Kenwood Excelon KDC-X494 CD receiver
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Blue switches)
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Red switches)
Corsair K70 RGB
Foscam FI8910W wireless IP cam
Razer Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard
Monoprice mechanical gaming keyboard
2 x HP EliteBook 8440p
2 x Dell U2414H 24" IPS monitors
2 more HP EliteBook 8440p
Ridge RFID blocking minimalist wallet
Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000
Glorious Model O, matte black
Thecus N5550 NAS
Dell Latitude E6440
2 x HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / 500GB)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / HDD)
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 4GB / SSD)
2 x Crucial MX300 525GB
1 x Crucial MX300 525GB (eBay)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 8GB / SSD)
Dell U2417H
Windows 10 tablet w/keyboard and case
BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Gray Aluminum GPS w/black sport loop
LG 32GK850F 32" 144Hz monitor with FreeSync 2
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/240W adapter
HP EliteBook 8760w
HP EliteBook 8740w
Audioengine A5 powered speakers
Silicon Power 240 GB SSD
Dell Latitude 5580 i7/8GB/256GB
Last edited: