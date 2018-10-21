FS: 8 port PoE switch, Dell laptop docks, Lot of 2.5" laptop drives (4.6 TB), Business class laptops

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
I'm back!
Heatware here: 323-0-0
Alright, let's get on with it.
Networking
TRENDnet TPE-S44 8 port 10/100 PoE switch
New in box
$30 shipped
Dell laptop docks
WD15 USB-C dock w/180W adapter - BNIB but seal has been opened to inspect - $140 shipped
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/240W adapter - BNIB but seal has been opened to inspect - $130 shipped
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/180W adapter - BNIB but seal has been opened to inspect - $120 shipped
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/240W adapter - used in an office environment; good condition - $110 shipped
TB16 Thunderbolt dock w/180W adapter - used in an office environment; good condition - $100 shipped
Lot of 11 Laptop 2.5" Hard Drives
Rather sell these as a bundle. After upgrading all of my laptops to SSDs I ended up with these. Just plugged them all in to do basic health checks and wipe the partitions before shipping.
All are SATA, of course.
2 x 750 GB 7,200 rpm
4 x 500 GB mostly 7,200 rpm
2 x 320 GB 5,400 rpm
1 x 250 GB 7,200 rpm
1 x 160 GB 5,400 rpm
1 x 80 GB 5,400 rpm
Only two Seagates in the whole mix and they seem to be working fine.
Take all for $90 shipped
I was asked via PM if I would be willing to sell the laptop drives individually. The answer is yes, although obviously they won't be quite as deeply discounted. I'll still be less than similar drives on eBay, though.
SSDs
All sold for now.
Laptops
HP EliteBook 8460p - all gone for now - check back, I might list my personal one
4 GB RAM
128 GB SSD
14.0" 1600x900 screen (factory upgrade from 1366x768)
AMD Radeon HD 6470M graphics
DVD+/-RW
HP HD webcam
DisplayPort and VGA ports
Bluetooth
3 x USB + 1 USB/eSATA combo port
SD/MMC slot
Intel 82579LM Gigabit NIC and Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6205 wifi
Will come with fresh, activated Win 10 Pro install unless you'd rather have Win 7 Pro (simply request).
HP EliteBook 8740w - $250 shipped? Found one on eBay for $525 and it has less memory and a weaker GPU. Look them up and I think you'll see why I arrived at this price - they range from $200-$540.
Battery appears to be toast so you'll need one if you want to use it unplugged which...well, mobile workstations tend to drink power.
i7-740QM (1.73 base clocks, 2.93 boost clocks)
12 GB RAM
480 GB SSD
nVidia Quadro 5000M
Backlit keyboard
17" IPS DreamColor display (1920x1200)
HP EliteBook 8760w - $250 shipped? (I found one one eBay for $235, no charger included, "a lot" of scuffs and scratches and that one had not been tested - only powered on to BIOS)
Good battery
i7-2720QM (2.20 base clocks, 3.30 boost clocks)
8 GB RAM
275 GB SSD (this laptop has 2 bays, so add another SSD or HDD!)
nVidia Quadro 3000M
Backlit keyboard
17' IPS DreamColor display (1920x1080)
SOLD:
1TB Samsung 860 EVO
2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
2 x Vimtag VT-361 indoor IP camera
ChYu (Motospeed) mechanical (RGB) keyboard
Thermaltake BlacX HDD/SSD dock
Kenwood Excelon KDC-X494 CD receiver
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Blue switches)
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Red switches)
Corsair K70 RGB
Foscam FI8910W wireless IP cam
Razer Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard
Monoprice mechanical gaming keyboard
2 x HP EliteBook 8440p
2 x Dell U2414H 24" IPS monitors
2 more HP EliteBook 8440p
Ridge RFID blocking minimalist wallet
Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000
Glorious Model O, matte black
Thecus N5550 NAS
Dell Latitude E6440
2 x HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / 500GB)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / HDD)
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 4GB / SSD)
2 x Crucial MX300 525GB
1 x Crucial MX300 525GB (eBay)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 8GB / SSD)
Dell U2417H
Windows 10 tablet w/keyboard and case
BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Gray Aluminum GPS w/black sport loop
LG 32GK850F 32" 144Hz monitor with FreeSync 2
