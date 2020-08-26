Facebook worried upcoming iOS privacy settings will ruin ad targeting business

Facebook is warning developers that privacy changes in an upcoming iOS update will severely curtail its ability to track users' activity across the entire Internet and app ecosystem and prevent the social media platform from serving targeted ads to users inside other, non-Facebook apps on iPhones.

The changes requiring users to opt in make the IDFA essentially useless, Facebook warned developers today. Facebook apps on iOS 14—which includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and a host of others—will no longer collect users' IDFA.

"Despite our best efforts, [the changes] may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14 in the future," Facebook further explained in a blog post. "Our ability to deliver targeted ads on iOS 14 will be limited... as a result, some iOS 14 users may not see any ads from Audience Network, while others may still see ads from us, but they'll be less relevant."

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...ll-tank-ad-targeting-business-facebook-warns/

FrgMstr said:
Certainly it is worse to have it on your phone, but it is getting to the point where even rather extreme preventative measures (VPNs, piholes, 3rd party tracker blockers, etc.) are not sufficient to maintain privacy.

Almost every site out there has third party trackers, almost every app that is made for a phone has as a primary function to collect your data, and a secondary function to provide you with the service it claims to provide. ISP's even tag every TCP packet leaving your network with a unique identifier so they can keep track of you.

Facebook is a customer of this data as well, and builds interrelated profiles on people who have never even had a Facebook account.

Heck, now you even need a Facebook account to use an Oculus Rift...

It's gotten to the point where the only way to avoid this shit is to live in the forest and drink your own piss.

Most people just don't realize how pervasive and universal data collection from just about any and all hardware and software we own or use has become. Venture Capital investors have been known to shut down business plans if they don't have a way of collecting and monetizing data, or do so insufficiently.

Opting out just isn't feasible anymore, unless you are willing to give up just about everything modern tech has to offer, which is wholly unrealistic.

Only hope we really have for putting an end to it is draconian regulation, and that would be fought tooth and nail by an army of lobbyists.

George Orwell would love it :p
 
