Oculus to require a Facebook account

https://www.oculus.com/blog/a-single-way-to-log-into-oculus-and-unlock-social-features/

Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020:

  • Everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account.
  • If you’re an existing user and already have an Oculus account, you’ll have the option to log in with Facebook and merge your Oculus and Facebook accounts.
  • If you’re an existing user and choose not to merge your accounts, you can continue using your Oculus account for two years.
After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts. If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account. We will take steps to allow you to keep using content you have purchased, though we expect some games and apps may no longer work. This could be because they include features that require a Facebook account or because a developer has chosen to no longer support the app or game you purchased. All future unreleased Oculus devices will require a Facebook account, even if you already have an Oculus account.
I didnt pay much my rift. I think it was like 299 like back in 2016 or something. Ive used it so much all the glue is wearing off. Its time for a non FaceCrook upgrade anyways.

I will get a Index or whatever the next badboy is that comes out from NOT Facecrook.
 
:::counting nickels until I can have an HP reverb G2:::

Oculus Rift S was tempting but not anymore :p
 
