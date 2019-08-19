Everspace 2

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,573
The Rockfish Games team first revealed they were working on the game earlier this week, and promised it will have "classic RPG elements". It will have the same "visual style" as Everspace, which means it will probably look very pretty indeed, and you'll battle a variety of enemies in an "everlasting quest for better loot"...

Everspace 2 is expected to launch on Steam Early Access in the second half of 2020, and won't go into full release until 2021

 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,108
New gameplay along with a 2 hour stream talking about release schedule and features.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top