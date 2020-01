i bought this while on sale yesterday and I have to say....



yuck. Game is trash. It crashes constantly, disconnects constantly. the performance is abysmal. I haven't had the chance to even try and enjoy it. the game itself fails me or if it doesn't I die with in a minute or less of spawning.



they will eventually have to change the core game. I don't see how it will survive and grow when all you do is work really hard to get stuff then lose it all. I mean, its easier to just Scav run to the extract to get some gear, toss it on your main person, go in and see what happens. You lose nothing but you gain nothing. its pretty shallow. the guns all seem wacky as hell. sniping people with shotguns kills them in one hit yet unloading a 30 round mag into someone as point blank and they live just to hatchet you to death.



Really wish I hadn't spent money on it. It is not even close to being ready. it is one of if not the worst foreverBeta/early access experiences I have ever had.



saddest part is, the offline/pve mode they have in there right now is MORE fun than the core game.

