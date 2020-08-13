Epic Games Sues Apple

Meh I'm not against epic doing this. But... it will lead to more malware on iOS devices. Especially if Apple is forced to open up it's walled garden and allow 'sideloading' of applications by the uninformed users. "You mean I get to see hoo haaas and taa taas if I install this thing and agree to the warning that it could be bad? I'M ALL IN BABY!" (admittedly it's one example.)