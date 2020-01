I'm in a few discord chats that have switched to exclusive on epic after the store launched last night and the devs pulled their game from steam. People acting like they're switching from windows to linux exclusive. "OMG I refuse to buy this game if it's on epic launcher."



Ugh.



While it is nice to have a majority of my games on steam, I already have the epic launcher installed, but more so even if I didn't, I'd be more than happy to support the developer with like 20% more revenue by making the move if I was already wanting the game in the first place.



I think the current Epic store kind of sucks and leaves much to be desired, but I don't really care about tracking hours, achievements, etc etc, I just want to play the damn game and it'll let me do that.

Click to expand...