EBay RTX3080 LOL

kirbyrj

THIS IS A PRE-ORDER. I am not guaranteeing that you will get the card. If I am unsuccessful with getting the card, I will refund you COMPLETELY. I will ship the card 4-5 days after getting the card in the mail.

Best line of the entire listing.
 
TheHig

TheHig

It's Ebay. The buyer has how long to send the card back and get a refund for basically any reason these days?
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

TheHig said:
It's Ebay. The buyer has how long to send the card back and get a refund for basically any reason these days?
That's most likely not even what would happen. The high bids are anti scalpers punishing the auction by up bidding and never paying. That ends up wasting just the sellers time.
 
jeffj7

kinda interested to know if the bidders will pay if he gets it. its over 20000 now
 
