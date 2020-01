Cool. Waiting with baited breath. However ...



Most favorite SP game in recent years = Doom 2016

Least favorite MP game in recent years = Doom 2016



Other random thoughts ...

- game is amazing in Vulkan. Sure hope that returns.

- arcade mode and rune trials added much re-playability. Kept me coming back to try and best myself.

- first game in some time where I did not feel compelled to turn in-game music off. In fact, sought out a high bit rate version of the soundtrack so my neighbors could enjoy the sub-sonics too.

- MP was a major disappointment. Almost felt like a different game. For one, everything is over balanced. In my mind they missed a golden opportunity for a multi gun toting overkill frag fest the likes of which we have not seen since Unreal Tournament. Build it id and Bethesda, and I will come.

