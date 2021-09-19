Diablo 2: Resurrected

Drops this Thursday, 23SEP 1100 Eastern.



Who's stoked?!



Turns out, your save file from D2L will transfer over for SSF play, which is pretty sweet for those that have characters that they've been playing for the last 20 years(my dad is on of those people).



I decided to take Friday off to play. I'm excited. Just the graphics and UI overhaul with auto gold pickup and shared stash is amazing. No more mules!!!