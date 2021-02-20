Diablo II Resurrected: Offical Thread

My big question that wasn't addressed in any of the questions above (yes I watched both videos) is how loot is going to be handled.

There are two definite changes that would probably upset purists but would make the game more enjoyable for more people to play that likely should be made and probably need to be addressed. And a third that would just be for QOL but is of lesser importance.



1) The drop rate. Most people probably don't remember this well, other than the people that spent 1000's of hours like me to actually farm everything out. I had a 199% Ballista. I had a full Tal Rasha's set. And even in all my playing I never saw a legitimate Windforce (had some duped ones disappear though). The Tal's Chest piece was one of those rare .00001% drop rate items (likely the most rare thing I had - for those that know the game some-what, far more rare than a Zod). And things like Windforce couldn't even drop off anything that didn't meet a specific creature level - basically just Baal. And then on top of that the likelihood of it actually every dropping was so low, people like me that, again, played 1000's of hours, still never saw one. It would be nice to have a reasonable chance to actually see some of that gear. I don't know the right way to fix this really. It should still be rare enough so that it's at least a shocker if you get one, but not so impossible that you can, again spend 1000's of hours, and still not have a realistic chance of getting one.



2.) Shared loot pools. One of the biggest issues for n00bs or players in general was the shared loot pool. Basically it means that all the loot that drops is visible to everyone and anyone can pick it up. Meaning in cooperative play: he whom clicks fastest gets the loot. Which while it has it's own form or "fairness" and perhaps "fun" for those who are quick, it's not an enjoyable experience if you go on 15 Baal runs to gear up and get no gear because it's a public game. Despite D2 being a multiplayer game, I spent most of my loot runs playing solo for this reason. Basically D2 in a lot of ways was a lonely, grindy, game because it required doing things like Mephisto runs and Pindleskin runs by yourself. A way to combat that would be to have the D3 system of individual loot pools that aren't having to get fought over by players. It would help to emphasize more cooperative play and give people a reason to do Baal runs in pubs together.

Obviously this issue is partially fixed in-game by having an extensive friends list. But even in that case, you'd better believe if a .00001% item drops and the fastest guy gets it, all the members of that team sans that person are going to be pissed. Because there is no "fair" way to share that item and of course there is no way to force that player to give up that item.



3.) Smart loot. The original D2 could/would drop any piece of gear regardless of class. You're a Paladin? So what, here's an Amazon bow. A D3 fix that was good was smart loot to more often drop loot of your class than other classes. In D2 this was somewhat patched over by the community by the massive trading community. But I think most people would be happier if they got gear for their class rather than having to trade for everything.



-----



Outside of that, the game looks "fine" other than the fact that I wish/hope that D4 is going along much better and that the next game in the series is good more than just remaking an old game that is technically fine in its current state. (And also they aren't bothering with a macOS version which is disappointing and clearly an Activision decision and not a classic Blizzard one).