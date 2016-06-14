Death Stranding (first title from Kojima Productions)

Seems kinda obvious that the dead baby is a metaphor for the environmental destruction of the Earth. The baby's foot prints are traced in oil. Then you have a landscape that looks like the Exxon Valdez oil tanker disaster. The baby's umbilical cord is black...You'll probably see a lot more of this kind of thing in art, once more people realise that the human race is about to be wiped off the face of the Earth:A couple of weeks ago, I was trying to find out what fossil fuel companies knew about climate change and when did they know it ( in terms of the timeline, relative to when I was born in 1975 ):Within the article that I was reading, I found a reference to this:Within the above I found, "Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977":Within the original article that I was reading, they had links to a Youtube playlist, talking about a lawsuit against Exxon:You can skip to part IX & X ( "The Climate Deception Dossiers" & "NYS Exxon Investigation"I imagine that anyone involved in producing climate change data is going to come under a lot of heat until this lawsuit is resolve.Imagine a successful lawsuit against Exxon being used to set a precedent against all of the other oil companies.