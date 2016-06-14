Death Stranding (first title from Kojima Productions)

Can't say this does a damned thing for me so far. Bizarre.

Since it's Kojima so I *have* to keep an eye on it, though.

I want another Metal Gear TPP type game and I don't care where it comes from. That would interest me way more than what I am getting from this.
 
chineseman

Typical Kojima...I have no idea wtf I just watched :D. Honestly, I'm not even sure the trailer has anything to do with the upcoming game other than the name and Norman Reedus as the main character. I feel like this trailer is just Kojima taking a stab at Konami and showing off his new game engine. My interpretation of this video is that Norman Reedus is Kojima, the baby is MGS V which was forcibly taken from Kojima as evidenced by the scars on Reedus' abdomen, the oil/blood and dead whales represent Konami, and the people floating in the air are the public waiting to see what Kojima pulls off next.
 
twonunpackmule

I renamed it, "Cheeks." A cheeky survival horror from the crack mind of Kojima, creator of Boktai.
 
MrAgmoore

Seems kinda obvious that the dead baby is a metaphor for the environmental destruction of the Earth. The baby's foot prints are traced in oil. Then you have a landscape that looks like the Exxon Valdez oil tanker disaster. The baby's umbilical cord is black...

You'll probably see a lot more of this kind of thing in art, once more people realise that the human race is about to be wiped off the face of the Earth:


A couple of weeks ago, I was trying to find out what fossil fuel companies knew about climate change and when did they know it ( in terms of the timeline, relative to when I was born in 1975 ):

Within the article that I was reading, I found a reference to this:

Exxon: The Road Not Taken

Within the above I found, "Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977":

Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977

Within the original article that I was reading, they had links to a Youtube playlist, talking about a lawsuit against Exxon:

You can skip to part IX & X ( "The Climate Deception Dossiers" & "NYS Exxon Investigation"



I imagine that anyone involved in producing climate change data is going to come under a lot of heat until this lawsuit is resolve.

Imagine a successful lawsuit against Exxon being used to set a precedent against all of the other oil companies.

 
Youn

meh, just an overdoes of MSG from the chinese joint down the road, happens to me all the time...
 
zamardii12

I wouldn't expect this to come out on PC. Sony has invested quite a bit into this and will no doubt remain exclusive.
 
Ieldra

Ieldra

Good one! I chuckled.

I like the fossil fuel interpretation, I also like the Konami interpretation. Kojima revels in these things, you could both be right lol.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Okay. So tell me what these equations from quantum mechanics have to do with global warming (credit to zamardii12).


There was actually some good discussion to be had in the console thread for this game.
https://hardforum.com/threads/death-stranding-new-kojima-game.1902302/
 
djoye

This looks like some kind of trippy global warming story, I'll be surprised if this game makes it out before I forget about it and I'll be even more surprised if it makes it to PC. I really hope something comes of this.
 
DrLobotomy

DrLobotomy

Not familiar with any of the story or people or console gaming but I liked the atmosphere and hope it comes to the PC.
 
Blade-Runner

Still no confirmation of a PC release.....but god damn this game gets weirder looking with every new trailer.


If anything, the graphics look pretty impressive for console footage (assuming its not being rendered on a PC).
 
Krenum

Krenum

Kinda reminds me of The Mist (movie). Looks very strange but has me wanting more. Keeping an eye on this one!
 
Krenum

Krenum

You know whats going to be ironic? When all this Climate change research gets swept away in a firestorm once an asteroid hits us. Now there is your climate change.

Just enjoy the game. And stop worrying about things you cannot change.
 
Armenius

Armenius

twonunpackmule

If it comes to PC, I'll play it. If not, it's some time later. Kojima isn't a draw for me. Hasn't been since MGS2.
 
R

RanceJustice

I can only hope it comes to PC. The game looks like it has the potential to be quite excellent, with some nice mechanics as well as the "Kojima" themes and weirdness I always enjoyed from the Metal Gear titles. Hopefully it still comes to PC and will do soon after PS4 release. Kojima has to know that all his titles do very well on PC and by previous records it seems he was a strong voice for PC support, but anything can happen as time progresses...
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

These days Kojima is almost a downside for me. MGS is the only game from him I've ever liked, and even so my favorite games are 1 and 2 by a good margin. Each new game from him seems to be weirder and more confusing than the one before. Remove the allure of an established franchise and interest is very low for me.
 
polonyc2

with Sony's heavy involvement in the development I doubt this ever makes it to PC...
 
Armenius

Armenius

Supposedly the PC version was "a gift" in Kojima's agreement with Sony, so we'll see. Quantic Dream titles are coming to PC via Epic, so who knows. If it does come to the PC I can see new loud demands for Bloodborne to do so.
 
odditory

This game looks like it's going to be an absolute blast, the simplebros deriding it as "why does it look weird" notwithstanding.

Not really knowing what's going on and trying to figure it out as it unfolds is the whole point from the looks of it. Something out of the box and abstract like this is exactly what's needed in this otherwise formulaic and cookie cutter industry.
 
Flogger23m

Concept looks interesting but little gameplay, and what I saw looks pretty underwhelming. Hopefully the final game has gameplay that is as intriguing as the story. Sounds like there is a small chance this will come to PC. If it is PS exclusive I won't play it for a very long time, if ever.
 
twonunpackmule

Well, MGS2 is when I realized he was full of shit. I think I was 15/16 at the time of that game's release. Gameplay for the time was fine...but I noticed his writing was chaotic and incoherent. Desperately in need of an editor with the finesse of a weed whacker.

MGS3 is fine...kinda. The mechanics were frustrating because of the menu driven camo system. It just became a chore. And, I don't have a positive outlook on "The End's" boss battle. I actually hated it and deemed it unfun.

MGS4 from a mechanic standpoint was a better game. However, that's a game that grew more and more restrictive as you played it. To the point where you just move in a straight line and wait for a cutscene. It's barely a game.

MGS 5 is another example of wasted resources. And, honestly, Konami was right to fire him. I don't agree with the "shunning." But, I do agree with the decision. That game was not good and was a mess. The defense of it boggles my mind. Like, there's something there...Kojima just never found it in the years of developing it.
 
Kinsaras

MGS3 is the best in the series for me. Best storyline. Best characters. Amazing and touching ending. Camo system took some getting use to but I'd take that over MGS1 torture scene any day.
 
odditory

Not a PS4 exclusive. Right forum.

It's been removed from PS4 exclusives list on Sony's site, and tbe "Only On Playstation" has been removed from boxcover art.

Can't wait to play this masterpiece on proper hardware.
 
polonyc2

this has a better chance then RDR2 of coming to PC but if it does get ready for Epic Store exclusive
 
M76

M76

Heh, buy a kojima game again? Not even if he personally pays me would I poke it with a stick.
 
Lmah2x

There was gameplay showed today at gamescom. It was mainly peeing, a mushroom sprouting and using a ladder to go to a "preppers" base to deliver something, then comforting a baby with the PS4 motion controls after getting it shaken up by falling off a cliff.

There were 2 character reveals. I feel I saw too much, gonna avoid the Tokyo Gameshow.
 
jiminator

PC will be a pleasant surprise. everyone expects it but.... it still may be console only. I absolutely loved a lot of the mechanics in TPP, hope some of them carry over.
 
