Death Stranding (first title from Kojima Productions)

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,168
Wtf???Seems kinda obvious that the dead baby is a metaphor for the environmental destruction of the Earth.
Good one! I chuckled.meh, just an overdoes of MSG from the chinese joint down the road, happens to me all the time...
Okay. So tell me what these equations from quantum mechanics have to do with global warming (credit to zamardii12).Seems kinda obvious that the dead baby is a metaphor for the environmental destruction of the Earth. The baby's foot prints are traced in oil. Then you have a landscape that looks like the Exxon Valdez oil tanker disaster. The baby's umbilical cord is black...
You'll probably see a lot more of this kind of thing in art, once more people realise that the human race is about to be wiped off the face of the Earth:
A couple of weeks ago, I was trying to find out what fossil fuel companies knew about climate change and when did they know it ( in terms of the timeline, relative to when I was born in 1975 ):
Within the article that I was reading, I found a reference to this:
Exxon: The Road Not Taken
Within the above I found, "Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977":
Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977
Within the original article that I was reading, they had links to a Youtube playlist, talking about a lawsuit against Exxon:
You can skip to part IX & X ( "The Climate Deception Dossiers" & "NYS Exxon Investigation"
I imagine that anyone involved in producing climate change data is going to come under a lot of heat until this lawsuit is resolve.
Imagine a successful lawsuit against Exxon being used to set a precedent against all of the other oil companies.
It was widely reported before its reveal that the game would see a release on PC following the PS4 version.I'll be even more surprised if it makes it to PC.
Kinda reminds me of The Mist (movie). Looks very strange but has me wanting more. Keeping an eye on this one!Still no confirmation of a PC release.....but god damn this game gets weirder looking with every new trailer.
If anything, the graphics look pretty impressive for console footage (assuming its not being rendered on a PC).
You know whats going to be ironic? When all this Climate change research gets swept away in a firestorm once an asteroid hits us. Now there is your climate change.Seems kinda obvious that the dead baby is a metaphor for the environmental destruction of the Earth. The baby's foot prints are traced in oil. Then you have a landscape that looks like the Exxon Valdez oil tanker disaster. The baby's umbilical cord is black...
You'll probably see a lot more of this kind of thing in art, once more people realise that the human race is about to be wiped off the face of the Earth:
A couple of weeks ago, I was trying to find out what fossil fuel companies knew about climate change and when did they know it ( in terms of the timeline, relative to when I was born in 1975 ):
Within the article that I was reading, I found a reference to this:
Exxon: The Road Not Taken
Within the above I found, "Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977":
Video: Exxon Researched Climate Change in 1977
Within the original article that I was reading, they had links to a Youtube playlist, talking about a lawsuit against Exxon:
You can skip to part IX & X ( "The Climate Deception Dossiers" & "NYS Exxon Investigation"
I imagine that anyone involved in producing climate change data is going to come under a lot of heat until this lawsuit is resolve.
Imagine a successful lawsuit against Exxon being used to set a precedent against all of the other oil companies.
Purely speculation based on things said 4 years ago and on preliminary box art. I'd love to see it come to PC, but I won't give my hopes up based on speculation from one random journo.https://www.dsogaming.com/news/italian-leaker-hints-at-death-stranding-coming-to-the-pc-after-its-playstation-4-release/
Is this game intended to be a psychedelic mushroom walking simulator? Because that's what it looks like.
These days Kojima is almost a downside for me. MGS is the only game from him I've ever liked, and even so my favorite games are 1 and 2 by a good margin. Each new game from him seems to be weirder and more confusing than the one before. Remove the allure of an established franchise and interest is very low for me.If it comes to PC, I'll play it. If not, it's some time later. Kojima isn't a draw for me. Hasn't been since MGS2.
Supposedly the PC version was "a gift" in Kojima's agreement with Sony, so we'll see. Quantic Dream titles are coming to PC via Epic, so who knows. If it does come to the PC I can see new loud demands for Bloodborne to do so.with Sony's heavy involvement in the development I doubt this ever makes it to PC...
This game looks like it's going to be an absolute blast, the simplebros deriding it as "why does it look weird" notwithstanding.https://www.dsogaming.com/news/italian-leaker-hints-at-death-stranding-coming-to-the-pc-after-its-playstation-4-release/
Is this game intended to be a psychedelic mushroom walking simulator? Because that's what it looks like.
Well, MGS2 is when I realized he was full of shit. I think I was 15/16 at the time of that game's release. Gameplay for the time was fine...but I noticed his writing was chaotic and incoherent. Desperately in need of an editor with the finesse of a weed whacker.These days Kojima is almost a downside for me. MGS is the only game from him I've ever liked, and even so my favorite games are 1 and 2 by a good margin. Each new game from him seems to be weirder and more confusing than the one before. Remove the allure of an established franchise and interest is very low for me.
Not a PS4 exclusive. Right forum.Weird game. PS4 exclusive. Wrong forum.
Heh, buy a kojima game again? Not even if he personally pays me would I poke it with a stick.this has a better chance then RDR2 of coming to PC but if it does get ready for Epic Store exclusive