Few of my thoughts:



The game is called Death Stranding and you see a lot of sea life stranded dead on shore. You also see the tank with tentacles on it. Also, I'm not sure if people caught this, on Mad's character, when he it zooms in the compass is going crazy.



I wonder if the game has something to do with some type of life or alien life (Mads is this life form) based on electromagnetism or other physics phenomenon (think about Norman's dog tags), and shape changing, emerging from the sea or visiting Earth. Screwing up the magnetic field would impact marine wildlife's ability to navigate the ocean and would cause mass stranding/beaching.



The infants in the game may be they are trying to protect new life because mankind is almost wiped our, or possible that the aliens are committing infanticide and people are trying to protect them. Also notice Normans belly button is missing in the first trailer, and that in the second the tube hooked up to the device appears to be going under Guillermo's shirt looks to go towards the belly button. The device may be some type of external womb and possibly only men are left to care for children.