PrimeGrid's 2023 Challenge Series

This is just a short 3 day contest to start the challenge series. Word of warning is that primegrid is about the only boinc project that bunkering is not supported for the contests. Basically only tasks that are downloaded after the contest start will be included in the points for the project. IE: don't load up a bunch of work now but you can run it with 0 cache to test it and then when the contest starts make sure to get fresh work at that time.