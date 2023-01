PrimeGrid's 2023 Challenge Series

The first event in the annual PrimeGrid Challenge series is about to kick off so I figured I would post a thread to get this going and to alert anyone that may not be aware and who may want to participate.I was thinking I would try to run every event in the series this year so I can get a personal best result for "individual score".A number of people who were running this last year have indicated they may not be doing so this year so we are probably not going to really be chasing much of a team score but who knows!The first event kicks off in about 18 hours time from now so I am starting to get this up and running on my rigs:The first challenge of the 2023 Series will be achallenge on theapplications, beginningand endingProject thread: https://www.primegrid.com/forum_thread.php?id=10115#159335