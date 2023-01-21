PrimeGrid's 2023 Challenge Series

The PrimeGrid Challenge Series is an annual competition based on the results of monthly challenges. The purpose of the Challenge is to spotlight a specific project within PrimeGrid's family of projects as well as to offer a little "healthy" competition for PrimeGrid's participants. It is also an opportunity for people to learn more about each specific project and have fun doing it. Below is a tentative schedule for 2023.
2008 Final Standings | 2009 Final Standings | 2010 Final Standings | 2011 Final Standings | 2012 Final Standings | 2013 Final Standings | 2014 Final Standings | 2015 Final Standings | 2016 Final Standings | 2017 Final Standings | 2018 Final Standings | 2019 Final Standings | 2020 Final Standings | 2021 Final Standings | 2022 Final Standings
2023 Challenge Series
|Date
|Time UTC
|Project(s)
|Challenge
|Duration
|Results
1
22-25 January
|12:00:00
|PPS-MEGA
GFN-17-MEGA
|A Prime Chinese New Year Challenge
|3 days
|Individuals | Teams
2
8-9 March
|15:00:00
|SGS
|International Women's Day Challenge
|1 day
|Individuals | Teams
3
16-23 April
|16:00:00
|PSP
|Gotthold Eisenstein's Birthday Challenge
|7 days
|Individuals | Teams
4
19-24 June
|20:00:00
|321
|Blaise Pascal's Birthday Challenge
|5 days
|Individuals | Teams
5
8-15 July
|21:00:00
|CW-Sieve
|Math 2.0 Day Challenge
|7 days
|Individuals | Teams
6
15-18 August
|02:00:00
|AP-27
|Chant at the Moon Day Challenge
|3 days
|Individuals | Teams
7
13-23 September
|11:00:00
|SoB
|World Peace Day Challenge
|10 days
|Individuals | Teams
8
31 October - 5 November
|13:00:00
|ESP
|Christmas Challenge
|5 days
|Individuals | Teams
9
10-20 December
|19:00:00
|GFN-18
GFN-19
GFN-20
|Chris Caldwell Honorary Challenge
|10 days
|Individuals | Teams