PrimeGrid's 2023 Challenge Series

The PrimeGrid Challenge Series is an annual competition based on the results of monthly challenges. The purpose of the Challenge is to spotlight a specific project within PrimeGrid's family of projects as well as to offer a little "healthy" competition for PrimeGrid's participants. It is also an opportunity for people to learn more about each specific project and have fun doing it. Below is a tentative schedule for 2023.

2008 Final Standings | 2009 Final Standings | 2010 Final Standings | 2011 Final Standings | 2012 Final Standings | 2013 Final Standings | 2014 Final Standings | 2015 Final Standings | 2016 Final Standings | 2017 Final Standings | 2018 Final Standings | 2019 Final Standings | 2020 Final Standings | 2021 Final Standings | 2022 Final Standings




2023 Challenge Series
DateTime UTCProject(s)ChallengeDurationResults
1​
22-25 January​
12:00:00PPS-MEGA
GFN-17-MEGA		A Prime Chinese New Year Challenge3 daysIndividuals | Teams
2​
8-9 March​
15:00:00SGSInternational Women's Day Challenge1 dayIndividuals | Teams
3​
16-23 April​
16:00:00PSPGotthold Eisenstein's Birthday Challenge7 daysIndividuals | Teams
4​
19-24 June​
20:00:00321Blaise Pascal's Birthday Challenge5 daysIndividuals | Teams
5​
8-15 July​
21:00:00CW-SieveMath 2.0 Day Challenge7 daysIndividuals | Teams
6​
15-18 August​
02:00:00AP-27Chant at the Moon Day Challenge3 daysIndividuals | Teams
7​
13-23 September​
11:00:00SoBWorld Peace Day Challenge10 daysIndividuals | Teams
8​
31 October - 5 November​
13:00:00ESPChristmas Challenge5 daysIndividuals | Teams
9​
10-20 December​
19:00:00GFN-18
GFN-19
GFN-20		Chris Caldwell Honorary Challenge10 daysIndividuals | Teams
 
The first event in the annual PrimeGrid Challenge series is about to kick off so I figured I would post a thread to get this going and to alert anyone that may not be aware and who may want to participate.

I was thinking I would try to run every event in the series this year so I can get a personal best result for "individual score".
A number of people who were running this last year have indicated they may not be doing so this year so we are probably not going to really be chasing much of a team score but who knows!

The first event kicks off in about 18 hours time from now so I am starting to get this up and running on my rigs:
Welcome to A Prime Chinese New Year Challenge

The first challenge of the 2023 Series will be a 3-day challenge on the PPS-MEGA and GFN-17 MEGA applications, beginning 22 January 12:00 UTC and ending 25 January 12:00 UTC.

Project thread: https://www.primegrid.com/forum_thread.php?id=10115#159335

1674321550863.png
 
If you want to run this new years challenge then you will want to select one or both of the following projects as desired:
Proth Mega Prime Search LLR (MEGA) (CPU only and supposedly multi threading of work units is recommended. I am running this with multit threading set to 4 to test)

AND / OR :
Generalized Fermat Prime Search n=17 Mega (GFN-17-Mega) ( This can be run with both CPU and GPU but I have selected only GPU to run for this and will run Proth Mega on my CPU's)
 
This is just a short 3 day contest to start the challenge series. Word of warning is that primegrid is about the only boinc project that bunkering is not supported for the contests. Basically only tasks that are downloaded after the contest start will be included in the points for the project. IE: don't load up a bunch of work now but you can run it with 0 cache to test it and then when the contest starts make sure to get fresh work at that time.
 
