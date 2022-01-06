PrimeGrid's 2022 Challenge Series

The PrimeGrid Challenge Series is an annual competition based on the results of monthly challenges. The purpose of the Challenge is to spotlight a specific project within PrimeGrid's family of projects as well as to offer a little "healthy" competition for PrimeGrid's participants. It is also an opportunity for people to learn more about each specific project and have fun doing it. Below is a tentative schedule for 2022.

I plan to participate in all of the challenges again this year and it would be great if other team members joined in to help give the [H]orde a strong showing in the final results. Happy crunching!
(Summary stolen from RFGuy - thanks!)

In my opinion, PG is the best run challenge as their servers are typically extremely reliable, there is enough work, consistent/equitable credit, optimized cores/code, and best of all there is NO BUNKERING!
There are however nuances to each of the sub projects to watch out for, which hopefully either I or someone else on the team can highlight prior to the challenge.

I'll try to post some benchmark results for CPUs and GPUs in here too to help you decide if you would like to participate in certain challenges and how best to configure your systems.


2022 Challenge Series
DateTime UTCProject(s)ChallengeDurationResults
1​
17-20 January​
17:17:00GFN-17-LOW
GFN-17-MEGA		Heptadecagenarian Challenge3 daysIndividuals | Teams
2​
21-26 March​
03:21:00321-LLRWorld Water Day Challenge5 daysIndividuals | Teams
3​
25-30 May​
18:00:00GFN-19Geek Pride Day Challenge5 daysIndividuals | Teams
4​
17-22 June​
13:00:00SR5-LLRM.C. Escher's Birthday Challenge5 daysIndividuals | Teams
5​
22-25 July​
22:00:00PPS-LLRPi Approximation Day Challenge3 daysIndividuals | Teams
6​
17-20 September​
20:00:00WWRiemann's Birthday Challenge3 daysIndividuals | Teams
7​
4-11 October​
12:00:00TRP-LLRWorld Space Week Challenge7 daysIndividuals | Teams
8​
1-11 November​
05:00:00CUL-LLR
WOO-LLR		Prime Meridian Day Challenge10 daysIndividuals | Teams
9​
7-17 December​
05:00:00GFN-21
GFN-22
DYFL		Great Internet Fermat Prime Search Challenge10 daysIndividuals | Teams
 
Last edited:
First Challenge - GFN-17-Low and Mega

Comments:
These run on both GPU and CPU, however CPU runs surprisingly well here.
Beware however that these will make your CPU/GPU run very hot.
They discourage OCing and you should keep an eye on temps. Intel CPUs (not sure about AMDs) will typically run at lower frequencies on these while still pulling very high wattage.
GFN-17 does support multithreading, however it must be controlled through the app_config file rather than the website like the LLR apps.
The feedback I read seemed to discourage MT on these smaller GFN tasks, however I have not personally tested it yet. For the competition I recommend running single thread and no hyperthreading (not BIOS disabled, just 50% CPU load) for best throughput.
Also, if you are interested in getting a "first" on a prime speed matters (this is no longer the case for other sub-projects like LLR). This will put the CPUs at a severe disadvantage to GPUs for the purpose of 'first' finding a prime; however, this has no impact on the competition as it is based on points (not finding primes).
Low and Mega seem to be running at nearly the same speed and points for me so far.

Here are some initial benchmarks (I will continue to update - feel free to add yours below!):

10980XE (18c/36t, 3.33GHz AVX clocks)
18 single thread units
Mega completes in 4,000 seconds and receives 478.85 points
Effectively CPU completes 1 WU every 3.7 minutes
Overall CPU completes 389 units per day
Overall PPD: 186k PPD
 
