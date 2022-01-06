PrimeGrid's 2022 Challenge Series

The PrimeGrid Challenge Series is an annual competition based on the results of monthly challenges. The purpose of the Challenge is to spotlight a specific project within PrimeGrid's family of projects as well as to offer a little "healthy" competition for PrimeGrid's participants. It is also an opportunity for people to learn more about each specific project and have fun doing it. Below is a tentative schedule for 2022.
I plan to participate in all of the challenges again this year and it would be great if other team members joined in to help give the [H]orde a strong showing in the final results. Happy crunching!
(Summary stolen from RFGuy - thanks!)
In my opinion, PG is the best run challenge as their servers are typically extremely reliable, there is enough work, consistent/equitable credit, optimized cores/code, and best of all there is NO BUNKERING!
There are however nuances to each of the sub projects to watch out for, which hopefully either I or someone else on the team can highlight prior to the challenge.
I'll try to post some benchmark results for CPUs and GPUs in here too to help you decide if you would like to participate in certain challenges and how best to configure your systems.
2022 Challenge Series
|Date
|Time UTC
|Project(s)
|Challenge
|Duration
|Results
1
17-20 January
|17:17:00
|GFN-17-LOW
GFN-17-MEGA
|Heptadecagenarian Challenge
|3 days
|Individuals | Teams
2
21-26 March
|03:21:00
|321-LLR
|World Water Day Challenge
|5 days
|Individuals | Teams
3
25-30 May
|18:00:00
|GFN-19
|Geek Pride Day Challenge
|5 days
|Individuals | Teams
4
17-22 June
|13:00:00
|SR5-LLR
|M.C. Escher's Birthday Challenge
|5 days
|Individuals | Teams
5
22-25 July
|22:00:00
|PPS-LLR
|Pi Approximation Day Challenge
|3 days
|Individuals | Teams
6
17-20 September
|20:00:00
|WW
|Riemann's Birthday Challenge
|3 days
|Individuals | Teams
7
4-11 October
|12:00:00
|TRP-LLR
|World Space Week Challenge
|7 days
|Individuals | Teams
8
1-11 November
|05:00:00
|CUL-LLR
WOO-LLR
|Prime Meridian Day Challenge
|10 days
|Individuals | Teams
9
7-17 December
|05:00:00
|GFN-21
GFN-22
DYFL
|Great Internet Fermat Prime Search Challenge
|10 days
|Individuals | Teams
Last edited: