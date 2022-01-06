PrimeGrid's 2022 Challenge Series

First Challenge - GFN-17-Low and Mega



Comments:

These run on both GPU and CPU, however CPU runs surprisingly well here.

Beware however that these will make your CPU/GPU run very hot.

They discourage OCing and you should keep an eye on temps. Intel CPUs (not sure about AMDs) will typically run at lower frequencies on these while still pulling very high wattage.

GFN-17 does support multithreading, however it must be controlled through the app_config file rather than the website like the LLR apps.

The feedback I read seemed to discourage MT on these smaller GFN tasks, however I have not personally tested it yet. For the competition I recommend running single thread and no hyperthreading (not BIOS disabled, just 50% CPU load) for best throughput.

Also, if you are interested in getting a "first" on a prime speed matters (this is no longer the case for other sub-projects like LLR). This will put the CPUs at a severe disadvantage to GPUs for the purpose of 'first' finding a prime; however, this has no impact on the competition as it is based on points (not finding primes).

Low and Mega seem to be running at nearly the same speed and points for me so far.



Here are some initial benchmarks (I will continue to update - feel free to add yours below!):



10980XE (18c/36t, 3.33GHz AVX clocks)

18 single thread units

Mega completes in 4,000 seconds and receives 478.85 points

Effectively CPU completes 1 WU every 3.7 minutes

Overall CPU completes 389 units per day

Overall PPD: 186k PPD