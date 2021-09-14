SiDock@home September Sailing team challenge - 2021

Gilthanis
Dear participants!
Just now, your computers are hitting three protein targets at once. Due to the low runtimes and (mainly) the friendly contributions of participants and their teams, the data is being processed fast, and we express our gratitude to all of you.
We announce a new competition between teams, SiDock@home September Sailing. Top winners will get the badges:
1st place:
2nd place:
3rd place:
Heme B, the well-known ligand in the complex of Hemoglobin, helps to carry oxygen in our bloodstream. As we know today, it has emerged from just two mutations that occurred in genome of one of predecessors of modern vertebrates more than 400 million years ago [1,2].
[1] https://phys.org/news/2020-05-reveal-complex-hemoglobin-resurrecting-ancient.html
[2] Pillai, A.S., Chandler, S.A., Liu, Y. et al. Origin of complexity in haemoglobin evolution. Nature 581, 480–485 (2020).
