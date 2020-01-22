Folding@Home bigadv EOL Anniversary Challenge on Jan. 31st - Feb. 7th: The race has finished.

Remember the F@H big advantage work units with big bonus points of days past? Well, pututu at [H] suggested we run a challenge starting on the 5th anniversary of the bigadv EOL announcement by Vijay Pande at Stanford. Thanks to Gilthanis for help in setting this up. :)

Details:
1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
2) The challenge starts at 12:00 UTC January 31st (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on February 7th.
3) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
 
Perfect, my 2070 has finally arrived 2 months after ordering. Its being installed at the weekend:):)
 
biodoc, awesome and thanks!

Hopefully, this is a time to forgive and forget and moves on to the next chapter in folding efficiency;)

To all [H]ordes, power-up your cards on Jan 31st!
 
well that didn't work as expected, my Asus Z9PE D8 doesn't like the rtx 2070, so i've now got to see if there is a newer bios that both likes both RTX gpu's and a pair of very early ES E5-2692's or play gpu shuffle and get the pascal cards on this board and the pair of RTX cards on my Z87 board. If i get everything working i'll add teh 1050Ti for the duration.

For anyone that is lucky enough to have a 39xx threadripper there are reports over at FF that it will crack 1m PPD.
 
biodoc detail number 3 makes it sound like I need to signup somewhere. Is there a link or page to register for this challenge?
 
MN Scout said:
biodoc detail number 3 makes it sound like I need to signup somewhere. Is there a link or page to register for this challenge?
Only for TAAT team members unless you decide to join them ;)
Out team is about half the output of TAAT during the last friendly challenge, so it appears that TAAT will split into two sub-teams to make it more challenging or call it some sort of "handicap". Maybe in the future if we can get more ex-folders to participate.
 
I haven't touched F@H in years. I wasn't exactly happy with the direction it went especially since I didn't have a GPU decent enough for folding so I decided to hit the 20 million point milestone and stop. I finally got a replacement for my Radeon HD5770 and decided to fire it up in F@H to see what it would do. I haven't even completed a full week on my Radeon RX570 but from the look of things I could double my old point total in about 10 weeks. That old total took me a lot of years to reach and that included multiple systems and at least one GPU from the early GPU days. If the GPU was for folding only it looks like I could hit around 370k PPD. To me that's almost insane.

Anyway, I'll continue running it through the challenge and might get my son's RX570 into the mix at least part time for the challenge as well.
 
Well I played gpu shuffle, its far easier than fighting the bios on that Z9PE. PPD now showing 3.7m PPD but no 1050ti. That's probably pushing the board too far, which is a PITA as its supposed to run with 4 GPU
 
MN Scout , as pututu said, sign up is only required for TAAT members.

1) I will use all the points generated by H during the race. If more H members join in after the race starts, I will capture their output.
2) For TAAT, I will only use the points for members that sign up for the race.
3) TAAT member sign up will not be allowed once the race starts.

I'm hoping the restrictions on TAAT will make the race competitive.
 
Finally finished my last gpugrid task and move over to FAH for a week.

Come on [H]ordes! Get those cards fired up! We are now at 96.2B folding points and should hit 100B folding points in about 3-4 months. This will be a major milestone for the team.

For last year (actually only last month) challenge, see here.
 
Nope...just attach your clients to team 33 and you are golden. Glad to see people joining back up. :)
 
Awesome. Glad to see others joining in. We haven't had much of a FAH presence for a long time.
 
I think a few are also focused on PrimeGrid month long challenge as well. I've got the 980Ti on 50% power and both 1070Ti's running along with a CPU thread or two.
 
Looks like I’m hitting right at 2 mil ppd , not to bad for dual 1080’s on water and a 5820k@4.5ghz. Only using 6 threads though or it puts out way to much heat. Even with dual 360 rads cooling everything. I don’t really even use the computer any more so I’ll probably let it run 24/7 the next week.
 
We're getting crushed easily, however since they are testing out a new virus project I switched all my GPUs over, giving us a little boost to the end.
 
Great job everyone. It is nice run something different for a change and I think this was a good one. Thanks biodoc for doing most of the heavy lifting on this.
 
