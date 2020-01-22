Folding@Home bigadv EOL Anniversary Challenge on Jan. 31st - Feb. 7th: The race has finished.

I haven't touched F@H in years. I wasn't exactly happy with the direction it went especially since I didn't have a GPU decent enough for folding so I decided to hit the 20 million point milestone and stop. I finally got a replacement for my Radeon HD5770 and decided to fire it up in F@H to see what it would do. I haven't even completed a full week on my Radeon RX570 but from the look of things I could double my old point total in about 10 weeks. That old total took me a lot of years to reach and that included multiple systems and at least one GPU from the early GPU days. If the GPU was for folding only it looks like I could hit around 370k PPD. To me that's almost insane.



Anyway, I'll continue running it through the challenge and might get my son's RX570 into the mix at least part time for the challenge as well.