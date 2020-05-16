Considering a 5600 XT

Grimham
I'm considering getting a 5600 XT, specifically this one. From what I'm reading, it's one of the best bang for the buck cards out there. But you don't (or at least I don't) hear much about the 5600 XT cards.
Am I missing something here? I hear things about the drivers being poor, but I also read where others say they have no issues. Basically, I'm just trying to gather some data to make a better purchase
decision. This card does have the BIOS update available for 14Gbps (if it's not already on it).
This will be paired with a Ryzen 1600AF CPU (probably will be replaced by a 3700x in the near future)
32 GB 3200 ram
Asrock B450M Pro4
It will be replacing a 1060 3GB.
Pros/cons to this card or AMD GPUs in general? Thanks.
