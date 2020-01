It's all Fun Com and Games until the server crashes I went PVE server in relaxed I got to level 9 lost everything not sure what server I was on even.Maybe single player is the route to go for now until they have some established servers. Item crafting is really quick I found some Water finallyI ate some bugs and Eggs for food thenI think I got food posioning from them or it was from eating the flesh I found on the beach not totally sure.I haven't had this feeling since DAOC while fighting crabs on the Beach in Hibernia.