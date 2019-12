This was my thoughts. My immediate reaction was the same as many others, that it doesn't look that much better than BL2 did 6 years ago. But the reality is, I think they are close to tapped out with where they can take the graphics. Assets can't really get more detailed than they have been or you lose that borderlands feel... which means about all they can do is tweak things like lighting, physics, post processing effects, etc. I'm also hoping we'll see an improvement in the small details. Things like vegetation and fences that would have been 2D in previous games, maybe will be modeled in 3D this time. Maybe more trash and crap lying around.



Ultimately I like the style of Borderlands, so I'm not going to bitch no matter what it looks like. I just hope the game is faithful to the previous games.

