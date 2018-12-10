Basic watercooling questions

I agree that the risk of a silver kill coil is small, especially if you use a corrosion inhibitor in your fluid.



A small risk is not no risk though. There will be a very slight slow corrosion, but depending on your blocks it may not have a noticible impact.



There are a wide variety of radiators, blocks, and fittings out there. Chances are that like in your case a silver coil won't cause any issues, but personally I'd rather be safe than sorry just in case I happen to have randomly bought parts that are more sensitive.



Of particular concern with silver may be any brass fittings or adapters that are in the loop. These are rare, as most seem nickel plated these days, but some people use them, and then you have a potential difference of 0.30v.



Copper blocks with very fine small machines microchannels could also be more sensitive over time. The potential difference between silver and copper may only be 0.20v but even very slow corrosion over extended periods of time can damage very small copper fins at a microscopic level.



Corrosion inhibitors are a good idea, but at the same time it is not a good idea to be overly reliant on them, because they do break down over time and become less effective.



This is one of two reasons why replacing fluid regularly is a good idea.



1.) Corrosion inhibitors break down



2.) Previously non-conductive fluids become conductive over time as they pick up ions from the contact metals making any potential leak riskier.



Typically they seem to recommend replacing fluid annually. I just did mine after two years and three months and it doesn't appear any worse for the wear, but your mileage may vary.



For reference my loop has exposed copper (radiators, CPU block) nickel (GPU block coating, and fittings) and no silver coil.



That's what I know of. Who knows what kind of solder they used in the radiators, but Alphacool have been doing this a long time, so I'm pretty sure they know what solders to use in a radiator.