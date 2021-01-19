Arctic MX-5 Thermal Compound Listed Ahead of Launch

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,695
“Arctic is readying its first new high-performance thermal compound in over a decade, the MX-5. 4-gram syringes of the compound started surfacing on Amazon UK, where it's listed for £13.59 (includes UK VAT). The listing does not mention the all-important thermal conductivity or viscosity figures for the compound, but mentions that it is not metal-based (doesn't contain metal particles), is electrically non-conductive (so you can use it on bare FCBGAs/FCPGAs without an IHS) and is designed to hold integrity up to 8 years after an application. The listing mentions a "ships by" date of March 15, 2021, which is also its release date.”

https://www.techpowerup.com/277453/arctic-mx-5-thermal-compound-listed-ahead-of-launch
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,272
MX-4 was always my go to thermal paste...used it on my previous Intel 980X for 10 years without reapplying the paste and temps were always excellent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top