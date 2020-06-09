Apple to Announce its own Mac Processor

Wonder if they can really make a competitive processor

"A Bloomberg report on the new processors states that the chips will be based on the "same technology" as the company's A-series SoCs for iOS devices, meaning that Apple will leverage the Arm machine architecture, and has probably developed a high performance CPU core that can match Intel's x64 cores in IPC and efficiency. Macs based on the new processors, will however run MacOS and not iOS, which means much of clean-break transition woes between PPC and x86 Macs are bound to return, but probably better managed by software vendors. It also remains to be seen how Apple handles graphics. The company could scale up the Metal-optimized iGPU found in its A-series SoCs on its new Mac processor, while also giving them the platform I/O capability to support discrete graphics from companies such as AMD."

https://www.techpowerup.com/268294/apple-to-announce-its-own-mac-processor-at-wwdc-late-june
 
It will be interesting to see how this turns out.

I normally consider ARM for the desktop to be somewhat of a Joke, but Apple have built up a quite capable chip design team. Their A series chips for phones have been running circles around everyone else.

It will suck to have to completely rewrite all of the software AGAIN

- 1994 Classic MacOS & Motorola 68k --> Classic MacOS & PowerPC
- 2001 Classic MacOS & PowerPC --> OSX & PowerPC
- 2006 OSX & PowerPC --> OSX & x86
- 2020 OSX & x86 --> OSX & ARM

In the past they have used emulators to help lessen the impact of the transition, but I can't imagine emulating x86 using an ARM chip will be a particularly performant solution...

I don't buy Apple products, and I have no interest in using ARM CPU's, but I sure am curious to see how performance will compare to x86 models.
 
I also don't buy Apple products but I do somewhat like OSX I have been Hackintoshing for quite a few years now. I wonder if they do transition to their own in house processors what will become of the Hackintosh community? I am sure they will find another way to run the OS on uncertified hardware.
 
There's no guarantees Apple will move wholesale to ARM, but if it does... say goodbye to Hackintoshes unless ARM takes off on Windows PCs.
 
Even then, Apple will probably hard core some key in their CPUs that require only their CPU to boot MacOS. Someone will eventually crack the key but it would mean until then you would have to get a salvage CPU out of someone's old tower.
 
I think the Hackintosh community will last as long as Apple supports x86. After that, Apple can absolutely double down on the walled garden approach because there won't be a non-Apple version of their ARM chip out there.
 
I almost feel like it wouldn't be a bad option for the Macbook Air lineup to compete as a higher end version of a Chromebook with Apple stuff. Then leave the Macbook Pro, Mac Pro, etc. alone with x86 for "serious" work.
 
