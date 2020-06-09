Apple to Announce its own Mac Processor

It will be interesting to see how this turns out.



I normally consider ARM for the desktop to be somewhat of a Joke, but Apple have built up a quite capable chip design team. Their A series chips for phones have been running circles around everyone else.



It will suck to have to completely rewrite all of the software AGAIN



- 1994 Classic MacOS & Motorola 68k --> Classic MacOS & PowerPC

- 2001 Classic MacOS & PowerPC --> OSX & PowerPC

- 2006 OSX & PowerPC --> OSX & x86

- 2020 OSX & x86 --> OSX & ARM



In the past they have used emulators to help lessen the impact of the transition, but I can't imagine emulating x86 using an ARM chip will be a particularly performant solution...



I don't buy Apple products, and I have no interest in using ARM CPU's, but I sure am curious to see how performance will compare to x86 models.