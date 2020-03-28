erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,614
Low-end, right? Entry Level offerings?
"According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has started an "aggressive processor replacement strategy", which should give some results by the end of 2020, around Q4, or the beginning of 2021 when the first quarter arrives. According to Kuo, the approach of doing in-house design will result in not only tighter control of the system, but rather a financial benefit, as the custom processor will be 40% to 60% cheaper compared to current Intel CPU prices."
https://www.techpowerup.com/265165/apple-arm-based-macbooks-and-imacs-to-come-in-2021
"According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has started an "aggressive processor replacement strategy", which should give some results by the end of 2020, around Q4, or the beginning of 2021 when the first quarter arrives. According to Kuo, the approach of doing in-house design will result in not only tighter control of the system, but rather a financial benefit, as the custom processor will be 40% to 60% cheaper compared to current Intel CPU prices."
https://www.techpowerup.com/265165/apple-arm-based-macbooks-and-imacs-to-come-in-2021