AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 Series: Unleashed With Big Performance Gains

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,574
Still the Zen2 architecture for these processors.
"AMD Ryzen 4000 Series I/O Enhancements
AMD has enhanced the Ryzen 4000 series’ I/O configuration as well. The memory controller can support DDR4 memory up to 3200MHz or LPDDR4X at up to 4266MHz. The use of LPDDR4X not only reduces overall power, but offers a big uplift in available bandwidth due to its much higher maximum frequency. "
https://hothardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-4000-series-mobile-processors
