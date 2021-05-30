Amazon sharing your internet without consent

dpoverlord
Not that this is surprising.
Privacy of any sort is already an illusion. Thank you to all who don't seem to care that you say 1 word of anything and it's instant targeted ads.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...matically-share-your-internet-with-neighbors/
