Amazon Prime Free Games (September 2022)

Available starting September 1

-Assassin's Creed Origins
-Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
-Football Manager 2022
-The Dig
-Defend the Rook
-We. The Revolution
-Castle on the Coast
-Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition

All Amazon Prime members can claim the eight free games starting September 1st...if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to claim the freebies...once you add them to your Prime Gaming library, they are yours to keep even if your subscription lapses
 
