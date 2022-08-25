Amazon Prime Free Games (September 2022)

Available starting September 1



-Assassin's Creed Origins

-Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition

-Football Manager 2022

-The Dig

-Defend the Rook

-We. The Revolution

-Castle on the Coast

-Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition



All Amazon Prime members can claim the eight free games starting September 1st...if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to claim the freebies...once you add them to your Prime Gaming library, they are yours to keep even if your subscription lapses