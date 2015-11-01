Alien Isolation.... Any good?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 4,855
I've never played an Alien game, but love the movie series.
The reviews for this game are actually decent compared to other recent one,AKA Colonial Marines.
Is this worth picking up?
It's only $20 for the deluxe edition(PS4) at Target.
How did you guys like this?
The reviews for this game are actually decent compared to other recent one,AKA Colonial Marines.
Is this worth picking up?
It's only $20 for the deluxe edition(PS4) at Target.
How did you guys like this?
Last edited: