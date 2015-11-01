Alien Isolation.... Any good?

Absolutely loved this game. I'm a huge Alien fan, and this game didn't disappoint. The atmosphere is fantastic, and the game is overall very tense. It's pretty much necessary to wear headphones while playing this game so you can get the full effect of the sound.



The game was long, but for a SP campaign I though that was fine...15-25 hours, depending on the difficulty and your play style. I'd rather it be fairly long than a crappy short game (I'm really surprised at how many people say it's too long...). I paid full price for it, and I don't regret it at all. The DLC's that let you play through parts of the first movie are fantastic as well, since the full original cast did the voice work for them.



I wouldn't necessarily consider the game "survival horror"...more like "survival terror", since "horror" is more 'scary' games to me...and this game is playing more on the tense/stress factors. No cheesy jump scares (which is great) - just atmospheric intensity. Even when you're not being actively hunted by the Xenomorph, it definitely still feels like you are (especially with all the bumps/groans the ship makes). Oh, and yes, the Save system is intentionally designed that way - otherwise it wouldn't give a feeling of helplessness/intensity that it normally would if you could just quick save at any point. Even while saving you're not safe until you're actually in the Save selection screen...the deliberate slowness just adds to the stress and is well done IMO.