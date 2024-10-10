$2500 5090 I’m out

I’m good with my 4090 and 4080 for my 3-D rendering I’m just gonna set up a Q system and have that shit render while I’m offshore working most of the time I know I make more than $100,000 a year but at $2500 for a 5090 I’m out

More law as dead reporting that’s what the new price is gonna be $2000-$2500 and they’re leaning closer to 2500 and there’s not even any games that really need a 5090 Jesus
 
I go back to Anandtech's writeup about the 8800 Ultra back in the day...

We do know NVIDIA has wanted to push up towards the $1000 graphics card segment for a while. Offering the top of the line for what almost amounts to a performance tax would give NVIDIA the ability to sell a card and treat it like a Ferrari. It would turn high end graphics into a status symbol rather than a commodity. That and having a huge margin part in the mix can easily generate additional profits.
Leather jacket man has been trying to figure out ways to charge more for GPUs for years and rode it to a $3 Trillion company on the backs of people who view the ultra-high end as a status symbol. If you're buying this to play games, you're just wasting money.
 
I can’t even imagine what the scalper price is gonna be lol
 
Epyon said:
I can’t even imagine what the scalper price is gonna be lol
I wouldn't think it will be as bad as you'd think. Not like the 3080/3090 where 1). the starting price was a lot more reasonable and 2). there aren't side businesses trying to grab multiple GPUs to make cash (e.g. mining) and 3). there is no global supply shortage due to things like a pandemic. 4XXX cards haven't been too hard to find at MSRP for most of the lifecycle.
 
The 4090 FE MSRP was $1599, with AIB cards going from ~$1600-2100. If the 5090 is shipping with more expensive RAM and 8GB more of it, Seeing the 5090FE at $1799 wouldn't be a shocker in any way. Especially given inflation, tariffs, etc on top of that VRAM bump.

It would not surprise me if these leaks are intentional to try an manipulate a positive response to any MSRP under $2k. My personal gut feeling is that 5080FE will be $1799 or 1899 with AIBs about $200 more.
 
There is 3 elements that make a $1999 instead of say $1700-1800 quite possible to me.

1 )The gap with the 5080 will be larger,
2) 4090 will probably still be a viable product you could still sell $1500+ in early 2025 would the 5090 never launch
3) and if we look at the core count and die size of the 5080, that seem to indicate that the 5090 will be much bigger than the 4090, maybe in the 750mm type of territotiy.

GB203 is rumoured to be 10752 core on 377mm, AD103 had 10240 on 379, almost the same

GB 202 is rumoured to have 24576 core that a lot more than 18432 which used 609mm

24576 / 18432 * 609 * .944 (the 5080 die size per core to the 4080 ratio) = 766mm
If it is a ~750 mm die (A100 where on 826mm) with 512bits, that is a lot of GPU
 
they'll add some exclusive features that will only be available on the 5000 series...even though those same features could easily be added to the 4000 series as well
 
THUMPer said:
but drivers are so much better! and i need ray tracing and dlss! /s

This is what we get. They tested with the 4090 price, and they sold like hot cakes.
Yep. And while I can agree with those that say "hey it's cheaper than other hobbies" and "it's not a necessity". Absolutly that's 100% true.

But then you see the absolute stagnation much of the rest of the stack gets below the 90-class branded cards, along with higher prices and it's not a good trend for a healthy PC gaming market.

We're also reaching a point where software like frame gen and DLSS/FSR is being used for game devs to get lazy (look up Monster Hunter Wilds system reqs for the lolz) instead of what they were actually for which was to boost performance for running RT. All in all, I think we are overall going down a bad road.
 
Nebulous said:
I'm still on my 3080 12G. My next vid card upgrade will be team red, fuck that.

Now if I hit the lottery.....maybe.
This always gets me....

When "Team Red" had a similar GPU they raised their prices to outrageous levels as well. They are not some bastion of ethics. They sell them for what they will sell for, not less to be some sort of martyr. You guys really need to get rid of those Team glasses.

All teams are beholden to stockholders and boards.
 
I guess I'll just keep playing older games and modest indie games for the foreseeable future
 
auntjemima said:
This always gets me....

When "Team Red" had a similar GPU they raised their prices to outrageous levels as well. They are not some bastion of ethics. They sell them for what they will sell for, not less to be some sort of martyr. You guys really need to get rid of those Team glasses.

All teams are beholden to stockholders and boards.
This. AMD was perfectly content to slot into Nvidia's pricing structure.
 
If we are talking AMD slotting their product that matched nvidia into theirs $500 for the 3070, $700 for the 3080 that people loved so much they were impossible to find (before crypto pick-up again, the launch giant lines of demand was pure gamers) price structure, that different from the upcoming rumors
 
I got years out of a 1080/1070 ti. Probably get years out of the 3080, 3090, 4080, 4070.
The 4060 ti is just there for Plex duty. Nobody cares about that gpu.


I would love a 4090, 5090. But no on spending that kind of money.
 
I'm riding my 4090 out for quite some time. My heavy gaming days are behind me and this card should last me until I'm about done with gaming altogether.
 
Niner said:
I'm riding my 4090 out for quite some time. My heavy gaming days are behind me and this card should last me until I'm about done with gaming altogether.
Honestly, I say the same thing about my 5700XT (USD $100). It's all about the Benjamins.
 
Yeah, let's face it...

I know people who aren't wealthy but simply have stable, mid-tier salary jobs, no wives and no other hobbies who just 'buy the best' in PC because the best of the best gaming PC is still 1/10th the price of a mediocre fishing boat.
 
cjcox said:

$2500 5090 I’m out

You need to edit/correct the subject line to: $2500 5090 I’m out... of money
That would be a lie because i have said in many posts that i make 109,000+ a year and have more or less no bills paid off car too so i have money but also brains
 
peppergomez said:
Did no one ever teach you that it's tacky to brag like that?
The other poster claimed they're broke, so it seems like an appropriate response. He wouldn't have brought it up at all if they hadn't made that comment. The point here is that even though they have the money, they still don't think it's worth it. It is an absolutely absurd price.
 
I am predicting some threads that end up getting locked if indeed these puppies come out at twenty five hundred dollars
There's gonna be a mixture of rich bros bragging and defiantly proud of buying one on first release for btwn $2500-3k, middle class and minimum wage people getting pissed, and all kinds of fomo across the board. Things may get uhhh heated, ha.
 
peppergomez said:
I am predicting some threads that end up getting locked if indeed these puppies come out at twenty five hundred dollars
There's gonna be a mixture of rich bros bragging and defiantly proud of buying one on first release for btwn $2500-3k, middle class and minimum wage people getting pissed, and all kinds of fomo across the board. Things may get uhhh heated, ha.
More like plenty of guys driving themselves further down that credit card hole. Most people are far more in debt then they would ever admit on this forum, often why you can catch a good hardware deal on here when ya know their car breaks down and they sell the video card to fix the car. Seen it so many times.
 
Gideon said:
More like plenty of guys driving themselves further down that credit card hole. Most people are far more in debt then they would ever admit on this forum, often why you can catch a good hardware deal on here when ya know their car breaks down and they sell the video card to fix the car. Seen it so many times.
It's that FOMO that company marketing is so good at exploiting in consumers
 
People need to remember that the 4090 cards are used outside of gaming and if the 5090 has 32gb of ram then it will be an even better buy for those groups. E.g. quite a few use them as a cheaper alternatives to quadro cards for AI-models and other things. It will probably sell a lot at $2500 if it has 32gb of ram as ram is a limiting factor at 24gb for the 4090 for uses outside of gaming. The 4090 and 5090 are more prosumer cards than gamers only.
 
A $2500 GPU is just a sign of the times, the only people that have any kind of disposable income is the very wealthy, so why not sell directly to them? Look at any company that sells low yield high margin product right now, they are doing well, maybe NV is going to continue in this direction.
I know some graphic artist and developers like more graphical performance, but are GPUs that are strictly used for gaming hitting a plateau? I mean the major driver of gamers upgrading their GPUs has always been driving a higher fps at a higher resolution, with higher graphical settings.
But less and less I see gamers say they desire higher then 4k, or more fps over 240. Hell monitor makers don't seem to be in any hurry to create panels that go above 4k 240hz, so again, I ask the question, for gaming is a 5090 even desired?
I'll be waiting to get a GPU that can push 4k 120fps on ultra with some ray tracing in the $500-$700 range. Once that card comes out I think that will make cards like the 5090 unnecessary for 99% of gamers.
 
evhvis said:
People need to remember that the 4090 cards are used outside of gaming and if the 5090 has 32gb of ram then it will be an even better buy for those groups. E.g. quite a few use them as a cheaper alternatives to quadro cards for AI-models and other things. It will probably sell a lot at $2500 if it has 32gb of ram as ram is a limiting factor at 24gb for the 4090 for uses outside of gaming. The 4090 and 5090 are more prosumer cards than gamers only.
^ yep. rendering, CAD, realtime video production

and of course.... A I
 
Quoting for posterity. :ROFLMAO:
 
So then, $1699 for the FE with no availability at launch?

$2500 via scalpers! (y)
 
NukeDukem said:
So then, $1699 for the FE with no availability at launch?

$2500 via scalpers! (y)
It was the same deal with the 4090 but we are no longer in the crypto mining age. I was able to get a 4090 for MSRP less than a month after launch and all my friends who got 4090's also managed to get theirs in a months time.
 
MistaSparkul said:
It was the same deal with the 4090 but we are no longer in the crypto mining age. I was able to get a 4090 for MSRP less than a month after launch and all my friends who got 4090's also managed to get theirs in a months time.
Oh no doubt. But I remember it being a hassle for most people chasing a Founders. Are you and your friends near a Micro Center by any chance? Best Buy app trick worked for me in 2022, picked up my FE for MSRP. Here's to another lucky break in '25! Hopefully you're correct and demand won't be so insane this time around.
 
