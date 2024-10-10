$2500 5090 I’m out

There is 3 elements that make a $1999 instead of say $1700-1800 quite possible to me.



1 )The gap with the 5080 will be larger,

2) 4090 will probably still be a viable product you could still sell $1500+ in early 2025 would the 5090 never launch

3) and if we look at the core count and die size of the 5080, that seem to indicate that the 5090 will be much bigger than the 4090, maybe in the 750mm type of territotiy.



GB203 is rumoured to be 10752 core on 377mm, AD103 had 10240 on 379, almost the same



GB 202 is rumoured to have 24576 core that a lot more than 18432 which used 609mm



24576 / 18432 * 609 * .944 (the 5080 die size per core to the 4080 ratio) = 766mm

If it is a ~750 mm die (A100 where on 826mm) with 512bits, that is a lot of GPU