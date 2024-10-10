$2500 5090 I’m out

I’m good with my 4090 and 4080 for my 3-D rendering I’m just gonna set up a Q system and have that shit render while I’m offshore working most of the time I know I make more than $100,000 a year but at $2500 for a 5090 I’m out
More law as dead reporting that’s what the new price is gonna be $2000-$2500 and they’re leaning closer to 2500 and there’s not even any games that really need a 5090 Jesus
