ZOTAC Antagonizes Gamers With New White Edition Cards in Mining Rigs

D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,308
Zotac's begun selling their new white edition Nvidia 30-series cards, and to celebrate they've tweeted a photo featuring some of them in a mining rig. Except they've tagged #gamers and #pcgaming for some reason, maybe just to rub it in.

At first glance in my newsfeed I assumed it was a clever fake from reddit - since no company could be this tonedeaf even with the language barrier - but it's actually real and still live as of this moment. https://twitter.com/ZOTAC_USA/status/1361823938687475712

Not necessarily their best PR move ever. Or maybe it's genius for its brazenness and dickishness. Either/or.

SmartSelect_20210217-003133_Chrome.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top