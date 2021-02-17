ZOTAC Antagonizes Gamers With New White Edition Cards in Mining Rigs

Zotac's begun selling their new white edition Nvidia 30-series cards, and to celebrate they've tweeted a photo featuring some of them in a mining rig. Except they've tagged #gamers and #pcgaming for some reason, maybe just to rub it in.
At first glance in my newsfeed I assumed it was a clever fake from reddit - since no company could be this tonedeaf even with the language barrier - but it's actually real and still live as of this moment. https://twitter.com/ZOTAC_USA/status/1361823938687475712
Not necessarily their best PR move ever. Or maybe it's genius for its brazenness and dickishness. Either/or.
At first glance in my newsfeed I assumed it was a clever fake from reddit - since no company could be this tonedeaf even with the language barrier - but it's actually real and still live as of this moment. https://twitter.com/ZOTAC_USA/status/1361823938687475712
Not necessarily their best PR move ever. Or maybe it's genius for its brazenness and dickishness. Either/or.
Last edited: