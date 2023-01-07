X570 or X670E

Which X670E?

  • ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • ASRock X670E Taichi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • MSI MPG X670E CARBON WIFI

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other...

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  • Total voters
    2
P

PilotKD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2003
Messages
142
Hello all,

I haven't been around these forums in about 12+ years and haven't built a PC going on 15 years and boy, a lot has changed! In fact, my old rig still runs "strong" in a Lian Li case with an abit IP35/Q6600 CPU combo. LOL!

I want to build a new gaming PC. This doesn't have to necessarily be a budget build, but I don't need to be dropping $1,000 on the latest, hard to find motherboard either (ie: AORUS Extreme, etc.). I just picked up a GTX 4080 Founders from Best Buy to kick things off. I kind of want this thing future-proof for a while as it may be another 10-15 years until build another. LOL

My original plan was to go 58003D, but I am leaning toward X670E instead of X570, most likely with a 7700X or maybe one of these new 3D CPU's coming out depending on their price. ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock - quite a few different options. I'd like to keep it in the $400-600 price range. The above choices are not all inclusive; just the more popular options.
 
R

Randall Stephens

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
1,541
PilotKD said:
Hello all,

I haven't been around these forums in about 12+ years and haven't built a PC going on 15 years and boy, a lot has changed! In fact, my old rig still runs "strong" in a Lian Li case with an abit IP35/Q6600 CPU combo. LOL!

I want to build a new gaming PC. This doesn't have to necessarily be a budget build, but I don't need to be dropping $1,000 on the latest, hard to find motherboard either (ie: AORUS Extreme, etc.). I just picked up a GTX 4080 Founders from Best Buy to kick things off. I kind of want this thing future-proof for a while as it may be another 10-15 years until build another. LOL

My original plan was to go 58003D, but I am leaning toward X670E instead of X570, most likely with a 7700X or maybe one of these new 3D CPU's coming out depending on their price. ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock - quite a few different options. I'd like to keep it in the $400-600 price range. The above choices are not all inclusive; just the more popular options.
Click to expand...
If you're the kind of person who isn't upgrading very often(doesn't look like it), then save yourself some cash and go X570-5800x3d and be happy. if you're unhappy with it in 4 years, AM5 will be mature, DDR5 will be cheap and fast, and the chips will be even faster. you can take all the money you save, buy an upgraded machine then, and have a backup rig that will play most games just fine.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
3,414
Randall Stephens said:
If you're the kind of person who isn't upgrading very often(doesn't look like it), then save yourself some cash and go X570-5800x3d and be happy. if you're unhappy with it in 4 years, AM5 will be mature, DDR5 will be cheap and fast, and the chips will be even faster. you can take all the money you save, buy an upgraded machine then, and have a backup rig that will play most games just fine.
Click to expand...
Based on OP’s desire to keep the upgrade wallet hit in the sub $1000 range, this is solid advice. And will be a pretty big jump up from the Q6600. Going to an X670E mb with the very latest Zen4 CPU and DDR5 is going to have your wallet emptying out much closer to the $2K range…
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,195
What do you do with your computer? If you're just gaming, then it probably makes sense to at least look at the x3d parts before pulling the trigger on a 7700x.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top