X570 or X670E

Hello all,



I haven't been around these forums in about 12+ years and haven't built a PC going on 15 years and boy, a lot has changed! In fact, my old rig still runs "strong" in a Lian Li case with an abit IP35/Q6600 CPU combo. LOL!



I want to build a new gaming PC. This doesn't have to necessarily be a budget build, but I don't need to be dropping $1,000 on the latest, hard to find motherboard either (ie: AORUS Extreme, etc.). I just picked up a GTX 4080 Founders from Best Buy to kick things off. I kind of want this thing future-proof for a while as it may be another 10-15 years until build another. LOL



My original plan was to go 58003D, but I am leaning toward X670E instead of X570, most likely with a 7700X or maybe one of these new 3D CPU's coming out depending on their price. ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock - quite a few different options. I'd like to keep it in the $400-600 price range. The above choices are not all inclusive; just the more popular options.