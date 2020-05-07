x570 or x670 for Zen 3 Build

I

imsirovic5

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 21, 2011
Messages
90
So I am fairly certain I will be switching to AMD Zen 3 from Intel for my next build. I am not the type to change CPUs or Motherboards frequently as I am still using my 4790K that I purchased back in 2014. Having said that, I was curious if there are any pros or cons for using x570 over upcoming x670. I assume x570 are going to be more cost effective and more proven / reliable given how long they have been in the marketplace (not to mention more choice). They will also both have have PCIe 4 as PCIe 5 is still long way ahead. I also plan on getting 3080 Ti for gaming at 4K, so I dont see the new processor to be a bottleneck at this resolution for foreseeable future (mitigating the need to upgrade to new CPU for many generations). On the other hand, based on my research X570 chipsets may run significantly warmer than their predecessors as this extra heat is the price to pay for speedy PCIe 4.0 connectivity. X670 may change this, and it is possible that the primary goal of X670 is to reduce the amount of heat expelled from the chipset and return to cheaper, fanless chipset cooling solutions. So having said all of that, just curious which chipset would most people opt for (if CPU upgrade path was not an issue)?
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,466
Well your question is quite frankly impossible to answer given that we know very little about x670 yet. Assumptions are not really helpful.

What we do know is that x570 is going to be compatible with Zen 3 (4000 series), perhaps requiring a BIOS update at most. Zen 4 will likely require a new socket. So there would be no point in waiting for x670 for CPU compatibility reasons. x570 should be able to run the latest and greatest CPUs that they will ever release for AM4.

I can say that from my personal experience, I don't believe that the x570 chipset cooling fan is an issue. It is on a fan curve, and on most boards you don't even have the option to set an aggressive custom fan curve. Instead, most boards only allow you to choose from 3 presets, the most aggressive of which still allows the fan to turn off at lower temperatures. If you have good case airflow over the chipset heatsink, it's entirely possible to have a configuration where the chipset fan almost never even turns on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top