x570 or x670 for Zen 3 Build

So I am fairly certain I will be switching to AMD Zen 3 from Intel for my next build. I am not the type to change CPUs or Motherboards frequently as I am still using my 4790K that I purchased back in 2014. Having said that, I was curious if there are any pros or cons for using x570 over upcoming x670. I assume x570 are going to be more cost effective and more proven / reliable given how long they have been in the marketplace (not to mention more choice). They will also both have have PCIe 4 as PCIe 5 is still long way ahead. I also plan on getting 3080 Ti for gaming at 4K, so I dont see the new processor to be a bottleneck at this resolution for foreseeable future (mitigating the need to upgrade to new CPU for many generations). On the other hand, based on my research X570 chipsets may run significantly warmer than their predecessors as this extra heat is the price to pay for speedy PCIe 4.0 connectivity. X670 may change this, and it is possible that the primary goal of X670 is to reduce the amount of heat expelled from the chipset and return to cheaper, fanless chipset cooling solutions. So having said all of that, just curious which chipset would most people opt for (if CPU upgrade path was not an issue)?