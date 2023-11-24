WTB ITX cpu/mobo/ram

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,132
Looking to pick up an its cpu/mobo/ram deal for my daughter a build.
Looking for something like a i7 8700 or risen 5600 combo.
Pm me your what you have and price shipped to 40336.
Thanks

If anyone has a 10600 for less than 90 that would work too.

I can pay via PayPal or cash local if your in central ky.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top