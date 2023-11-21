FS: Complete ITX PC - i5-6500, 32gb, 512gbSSD, GTX 1070, Fractal Design Nano S

nitrobass24
[H]ard|DCer of the Month - December 2009
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2006
- Messages
- 10,464
$350
Decided to get rid of my work PC since I dont need a windows machine any longer.
Gigabyte H170N-Wifi
Intel i5-6500
512GB SSD (Inland) brand new
32GB DDR4 2x 16GB
EVGA GTX 1070
Silverstone 600W SFX PSU
Fractal Design Nano S
I'd like to sell it as a whole package, not really interested in taking it all apart and having to box things individually.
Ships in the original Fractal Design box/packaging.
Im also willing to install whatever Operating System the buyer wants prior to shipping.
Decided to get rid of my work PC since I dont need a windows machine any longer.
Gigabyte H170N-Wifi
Intel i5-6500
512GB SSD (Inland) brand new
32GB DDR4 2x 16GB
EVGA GTX 1070
Silverstone 600W SFX PSU
Fractal Design Nano S
I'd like to sell it as a whole package, not really interested in taking it all apart and having to box things individually.
Ships in the original Fractal Design box/packaging.
Im also willing to install whatever Operating System the buyer wants prior to shipping.