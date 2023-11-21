FS: Complete ITX PC - i5-6500, 32gb, 512gbSSD, GTX 1070, Fractal Design Nano S

$350

Decided to get rid of my work PC since I dont need a windows machine any longer.

Gigabyte H170N-Wifi
Intel i5-6500
512GB SSD (Inland) brand new
32GB DDR4 2x 16GB
EVGA GTX 1070
Silverstone 600W SFX PSU
Fractal Design Nano S

I'd like to sell it as a whole package, not really interested in taking it all apart and having to box things individually.
Ships in the original Fractal Design box/packaging.
Im also willing to install whatever Operating System the buyer wants prior to shipping.
 
