WTB: Broken Xbox One / Series Controllers

SPARTAN VI
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2004
- Messages
- 8,467
Looking for broken or as-is Xbox One (Model 1708) or Xbox Series controllers. Ideally no more than $20 shipped for a broken controller. Shipping to ZIP 91789.
Committed to learning how to solder and I've already fixed 2 controllers this year. Enjoying the hobby, have some donor parts left, and am looking to restore more controllers.
Xbox One "Model 1708" controllers look like this, and the colors will vary:
Xbox Series (model 1914) controllers look like this:
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
Committed to learning how to solder and I've already fixed 2 controllers this year. Enjoying the hobby, have some donor parts left, and am looking to restore more controllers.
Xbox One "Model 1708" controllers look like this, and the colors will vary:
Xbox Series (model 1914) controllers look like this:
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI