Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,675
This is the first thing from E3 to really blow me away. I loved New Order, but god damn this looks even better. I loved everything about the reveal.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,381
Derangel said:
This is the first thing from E3 to really blow me away. I loved New Order, but god damn this looks even better. I loved everything about the reveal.
I agree...really great presentation...very cinematic
 
Looks more over-the-top than New Order, but for this series, that is not necessarily a bad thing. I just hope they keep the excellent story lines that made New Order such a stand out game in the series. From all the characters in the trailer, it looks like that is the plan.
 
R

Ripskin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2004
Messages
2,359
Damn, I need to play the New Order already. Been on my to do list for a while.
 
D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,719
Day one purchase. Over the top shooter with dark humor and excellent writing. Refreshing given the bad and boring writing in so many games these days.
 
Things feel a bit upside when ID is making well written story driven shooters and BioWare is pumping out mediocre sophmorish action adventure crap. What is the world coming too?
 
Derangel said:
Yeah, it is super weird. Prior to New Order I never expected to see another Wolf, much less one with a good narrative.
I think I've replayed New Order as many times as I played the first Mass Effect. The game simply does everything well, which was completely out of left field for me; making it all the better. DOOM was much the same way, just unexpected awesomeness.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,655
New Order and First Blood were awesome fun, notwithstanding New Order's very weak anticlimactic plot. Looking forward to more Blaskowicz ass kicking!
 
M

Mak54291

Gawd
Joined
Dec 29, 2011
Messages
583
I really liked the first one and Old Blood and this look even better with better graphics. Can't wait.
 
P

piratepress

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2002
Messages
1,556
Day one purchase for me also. Hopefully, I can find it on CDkeys or GMG for a good price!
 
M

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
4,549
S

spaceman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 7, 2005
Messages
14,846
Killing nazis is kind of my thing. Looking forward to this one. It looks well done.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,491
Wow this looks awesome. I really enjoyed the first one and this looks even better. Total buy for me.
 
S

Sparky

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
3,330
I bought the collector's edition tin back in 2001 for return to castle wolfenstein.
Give me multiplayer like that or Enemy Territory and I will be hooked.
 
I have so pre-ordered this game.

I mean the action looks great and all, but I just want to find out what happens with B.J. and Anna!!! ;)

...and I love the fact I'm saying that about a Wolfenstein game.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,286
Frraksurred said:
I have so pre-ordered this game.

I mean the action looks great and all, but I just want to find out what happens with B.J. and Anna!!! ;)

...and I love the fact I'm saying that about a Wolfenstein game.
I'm pumped for this game as well.


It's a shame the game industry continues to do this: A glut of games suddenly comes out all at the same. Oct 27 is absurd for releases already.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,793
Yeah, my wishlist has grown exponentially over the summer. I've been playing more games than usual, which is nice, but I haven't been able to get to all of the ones that I picked up at the end of spring. Now I'm about to be hit with another batch too. Wolfenstein is one that I will drop everything for though.
 
J3RK said:
Yeah, my wishlist has grown exponentially over the summer. I've been playing more games than usual, which is nice, but I haven't been able to get to all of the ones that I picked up at the end of spring. Now I'm about to be hit with another batch too. Wolfenstein is one that I will drop everything for though.
Me, too. Wolf II is "priority override alpha." ;)
 
The preorder is 20% off on amazon right now if you have prime. Tempted to do it even though I usually don't pre-order, but it is a Wolfenstein game so I probably will. Same Amazon deal goes for Death of the Outsider as well.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,381
Lmah2x said:
The preorder is 20% off on amazon right now if you have prime. Tempted to do it even though I usually don't pre-order, but it is a Wolfenstein game so I probably will. Same Amazon deal goes for Death of the Outsider as well.
I think the Amazon 20% Prime pre-order deal is available even after the game launches (for 2 weeks)...right?
 
polonyc2 said:
I think the Amazon 20% Prime pre-order deal is available even after the game launches (for 2 weeks)...right?
I have no idea, I never really ordered a game off Amazon. I just saw them on the Prime page on my phone and assumed it was a special. I might just be an idiot and been missing deals for years.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,675
DPI said:
Shady keys sourced with stolen credit cards and resold, no thank you.
That is primarily an issue with sites like G2A and Kinguin that allow private sellers to sell keys. CDkeys sells everything themselves. Their prices also tend to be higher then those other sites, which speaks a bit more to the keys being valid. As far as I'm aware, CDkeys has yet to be accused of selling stolen keys.
 
