Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

This is the first thing from E3 to really blow me away. I loved New Order, but god damn this looks even better. I loved everything about the reveal.
Things feel a bit upside when ID is making well written story driven shooters and BioWare is pumping out mediocre sophmorish action adventure crap. What is the world coming too?
Yeah, a good distinction, but I imagine you still get what I mean.
Yeah, it is super weird. Prior to New Order I never expected to see another Wolf, much less one with a good narrative.
The New Colossus video demonstrates all the ways Nazis can die...
I have so pre-ordered this game.
I mean the action looks great and all, but I just want to find out what happens with B.J. and Anna!!!
...and I love the fact I'm saying that about a Wolfenstein game.
Yeah, my wishlist has grown exponentially over the summer. I've been playing more games than usual, which is nice, but I haven't been able to get to all of the ones that I picked up at the end of spring. Now I'm about to be hit with another batch too. Wolfenstein is one that I will drop everything for though.
The preorder is 20% off on amazon right now if you have prime. Tempted to do it even though I usually don't pre-order, but it is a Wolfenstein game so I probably will. Same Amazon deal goes for Death of the Outsider as well.
I think the Amazon 20% Prime pre-order deal is available even after the game launches (for 2 weeks)...right?
For those interested, it's $33 on CDKeys right now.
Shady keys sourced with stolen credit cards and resold, no thank you.