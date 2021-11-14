Windows 11 Will Soon Block All Default Browser Workarounds

It looks like Microsoft REALLY wants you to use Edge.

They have introduced edge specific hyperlinks in website links from various Microsoft applications. Up until now it has been convoluted, but possible to workaround these edge only links, but rumor has it that this is about to be blocked.

This is exactly the kind of removal of user choice I absolutely hate. I hope this is not true.
 
Man is someone going to have to sue Microsoft again like the internet explorer case from way back?

OS ships with a browser? Fine. Stopping the user from using something else entirely? Total BS…
 
It isn't stopping anything, just where links open from help pages in their applications.
 
