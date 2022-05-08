Windows 11 Pro for Workstations not available anymore?

I had Windows 10 Professional, then upgraded to 10 Pro for Workstations via the MS store app, I paid for it. Then when Windows 11 came out I did a clean install and got the Windows 11 Pro for Workstations in the MS app store, this time it was free (likely because of the previous purchase of the 10 Pro for Workstations upgrade).I did clean install again recently, same PC, Same Windows 11, but now I don't see the Windows 11 Pro for Workstations in the Microsoft Store App anymore. Is it discontinued?It seems the upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for Workstations is not available anymore. It doesn't show up anymore on the Microsoft App Store.I'm currently on:Windows 11 ProVersion 21H2OS build 22000.613Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.613.0Legit retail Windows 10 Professional product key, activated and good to go.The search for Windows 11 Pro for Workstations in the Microsoft Store shows nothing now. Is it discontinued?In past it was there and all I had to do was choose it and install it now it's gone!