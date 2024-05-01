Windows 11 Market Share Keeps Declining

Surprisingly, Windows 11 Market Share Keeps going down, allowing Windows 10 to climb above the 70% mark.

Even with previous unpopular releases (like Windows 8) their market share didn't decline until after their successors were launched.


1685612544_windows_logos_story.jpg


It's a little puzzling as to what is going on here. Are people just moving back to Windows 10? If so, why?
 
In before MS white knights come in here and tell you that Windows 11 is perfect and there aren't ads for them - YOU ARE the problem.

Seriously though, Windows 10 was the last version of windows that I will have used. If only MS cared more about innovation and less about ad revenue.
 
techie81 said:
In before MS white knights come in here and tell you that Windows 11 is perfect and there aren't ads for them - YOU ARE the problem.

Seriously though, Windows 10 was the last version of windows that I will have used. If only MS cared more about innovation and less about ad revenue.
Home edition Windows 11 is straight garbage, it should not be a thing, Pro and up are fine, but home is an abomination that must be ended and Microsoft deserves to be punished because of it.
 
Not surprised.. Windows 11 is as bad as cable television...ads shoved down your throat every time you turn around.
 
techie81 said:
In before MS white knights come in here and tell you that Windows 11 is perfect and there aren't ads for them - YOU ARE the problem.

Seriously though, Windows 10 was the last version of windows that I will have used. If only MS cared more about innovation and less about ad revenue.
Yeah, it's a big problem, even on Win 11 Pro. Multiple hits every hour back to MS.

1714607998328.png
 
Lakados said:
Home edition Windows 11 is straight garbage, it should not be a thing, Pro and up are fine, but home is an abomination that must be ended and Microsoft deserves to be punished because of it.
easy there, white knight! ;) its very much this. but what do we know. copilot is something to really be mad about.
 
You guys do realize Windows 11 can never replace Windows 10 as most of those Windows 10 devices can't even run Windows 11 due to the new hardware requirements. So there's really no news there, it is by design - for better or for worse. TPM modules and all of that...
 
sk3tch said:
You guys do realize Windows 11 can never replace Windows 10 as most of those Windows 10 devices can't even run Windows 11 due to the new hardware requirements. So there's really no news there, it is by design - for better or for worse. TPM modules and all of that...
true but when normies w10 machines start dying theyll just get 11 ones and it will probably rebound.
 
