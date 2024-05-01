Windows 11 Market Share Keeps Declining

Zarathustra[H]
Surprisingly, Windows 11 Market Share Keeps going down, allowing Windows 10 to climb above the 70% mark.
Even with previous unpopular releases (like Windows 8) their market share didn't decline until after their successors were launched.
It's a little puzzling as to what is going on here. Are people just moving back to Windows 10? If so, why?
