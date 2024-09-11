Windows 11 24H2

I don't know if you really need me to repeat the entire Windows 10 vs Windows 11 argument here.Probably the #1 reason is simply that. Windows 10 is EoL in less than 13 months. What do you gain by waiting until the last minute? Windows 10 and 11 keys/licenses are interchangeable so there is no cost to upgrade.Windows 10 is stagnant and coasting to the grave at this point. For those who hate any kind of change this might actually be appealing, but the "head in the sand" strategy has never been a good approach to modern technology. Windows 11, particularly the newer builds,. We see with 24H2 how it has been optimized for the newest CPUs, with no guarantees that any of that will be back-ported to 10. There are other Windows 11 features, like Auto-HDR, which is one of several that I now consider a "must have" after getting used to it. It can make even games that have no native HDR support look really nice on an HDR monitor (aka an optimization targeted at newer hardware).Overall, if you like Windows 10, then you should like Windows 11. They are more similar then they are different. It's not a different OS, it's just the newest version.