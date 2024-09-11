Windows 11 24H2

What didn't you like the UI seems goofy I can understand the phone integration.
 
The facelift isn't bad... its all the other stuff... all the bloat..more telemetry than Windows 10, and the constant game of "Whac-A-Mole" on items that keep installing , etc.... etc... 😁
Windows is no longer an operating system. It is now an advertisement delivery system (with bonus features of spyware/tracking)
 
jlbenedict said:
26100.1 was released back in mid-late Spring.... what a heaping pile of dog$hit it is..
The initial OEM build that you speak of was an early build Microsoft got out so that companies could start prepping their "Copilot+" PCs. It was pretty rough around the edges and I would not base my opinion on 24H2 around that. In contrast, the current release preview of 24H2 is very polished and runs great. I'm pretty sure that they would have released it already if they had not decided to rework the recall feature at the last minute. 24H2 runs great.

Even if you only use Windows grudgingly, I can't see why anyone would prefer to stay on 23H2.
 
jordan12 said:
Can I get this without being apart of the insiders group?
Microsoft makes you log-in with an insider-enabled Microsoft account in order to download the official Release Preview ISO directly from the Microsoft website. But there are other places where you can get the ISO, and the ISO itself does not require an insider account in order to install it. It functions no differently than a release build during install.

https://uupdump.net/download.php?id...258d5cc6&pack=en-us&edition=core;professional
-Click the blue "Create download package" link.
-Extract the contents of that zip file into an empty folder.
-Right-click on "uup_download_windows.cmd" and click "Run as administrator".
-A blue warning box will pop up, click on the "More info" link in the text, and click on "Run anyway".
-Click Yes at the UAC prompt.
-Press "R" to select the "Run once" option, and begin running the script.

This script will download the files directly from the Microsoft servers, and then create the ISO, in that same folder.
 
I tried this a few months ago and I mostly liked the changes, but something about how it runs games = very weird. It's like it's using a different algorithm for both fullscreen and borderless. Whenever I'd get any sort of system message (email, calendar alert, Teams message, etc.) my screen would totally go black for 4-5 seconds. Like my resolution/refresh was being toggled 2-3 times rapidly.
In the current/official release of Windows, you'd see a little alert in the lower right and you might get a little distortion if you alt+tab out, but nothing too weird. In 24H2, if I got any system alerts the odds said I'd lose/die in whatever I was playing.
Reddit has some threads with others encountering the same issue, so just be warned. Hopefully that's something MS (or potentially Nvidia) will fix before it rolls out to everyone. I liked all the other new touches. The new right click menu, quick settings menu, etc. were all nice.
 
GotNoRice said:
Unless you don't have "Smartscreen" running and disabled.. then your download won't be marked in such way to invoke those blocks

This is also my source for creating ISO's.... The last version of 24H2 does seem promising, as I've fired it up in a VM again and want to give it another round of testing (and tweaking) before I decide if I want to give it another try on my main rig.

I like taking the uupdump option a step further.. From my initial testings... setting a couple of values outside of default will exclude MS Edge and all the other applications, except for the Store and Security Center (Defender)

1726327667288.png
 
GotNoRice said:
It does sound like I would need to do a full reinstall of windows using this ISO?
 
jordan12 said:
It does sound like I would need to do a full reinstall of windows using this ISO?
Upgrades work just fine using an ISO. You can absolutely upgrade from 23H2 to 24H2 using this (or even from Windows 10). If your computer meets the system requirements for Windows 11 then you can just mount the ISO, double-click the Setup.exe, and go for it. If you need to use a requirements bypass, then you can use the bypass of your choice. The "/Product Server" bypass still works with these builds, so you can do that right from the mounted ISO without modifying anything.
 
Apparently the final version of 24H2 will begin rolling out next week. It'll begin rolling out as a preview for folks that are manually looking for updates and it'll launch on 10/8 as a Patch Tuesday update.
Hopefully they've fixed whatever was causing those visual quirks with fullscreen games.
 
I've been running a fresh install of 24H2 for several weeks now with absolutely zero issues.
 
I have the option of downloading Win 11 24H2. All I do is play games on Win 10 and its just fine. Do I need this?
 
Rev. Night said:
Why

Do tell
I don't know if you really need me to repeat the entire Windows 10 vs Windows 11 argument here.

Probably the #1 reason is simply that Windows 11 is the way forward. Windows 10 is EoL in less than 13 months. What do you gain by waiting until the last minute? Windows 10 and 11 keys/licenses are interchangeable so there is no cost to upgrade.

Windows 10 is stagnant and coasting to the grave at this point. For those who hate any kind of change this might actually be appealing, but the "head in the sand" strategy has never been a good approach to modern technology. Windows 11, particularly the newer builds, is targeted at newer hardware. We see with 24H2 how it has been optimized for the newest CPUs, with no guarantees that any of that will be back-ported to 10. There are other Windows 11 features, like Auto-HDR, which is one of several that I now consider a "must have" after getting used to it. It can make even games that have no native HDR support look really nice on an HDR monitor (aka an optimization targeted at newer hardware).

Overall, if you like Windows 10, then you should like Windows 11. They are more similar then they are different. It's not a different OS, it's just the newest version.
 
Rev. Night said:
I'll likely wait until win 10 is officially eol. I'm not experiencing any bugs and this gives win 11 more time to work out their s
I'm not sure if you've actually watched any of the videos / read the articles about the Windows 11 24H2 performance increases for Ryzen CPUs, but we're talking about basically a generational CPU performance improvement, and all you have to do is upgrade your OS for free. Windows 11 is already 3 years old and 24H2 will be the 3rd major Feature Update / Service Pack, so if that isn't enough waiting, then I'm not sure what is. Windows 10 will be over a decade old when it hits EoL. To run Windows 10 on new hardware at that poiint would be like running Windows XP on a 2500K.

But it's cool, we understand that for some people, [H]ard can become (s)oft with age. We all have to understand our limitations.
 
GotNoRice said:
I'm not sure if you've actually watched any of the videos / read the articles about the Windows 11 24H2 performance increases for Ryzen CPUs, but we're talking about basically a generational CPU performance improvement,
My performance target of 1440@120 is already being hit. At this point, stablity > *
 
The single best thing about Windows 11 = HDR support. If you have a monitor with HDR, you're missing out if you don't roll with 11.
 
GotNoRice said:
I'm not sure if you've actually watched any of the videos / read the articles about the Windows 11 24H2 performance increases for Ryzen CPUs, but we're talking about basically a generational CPU performance improvement, and all you have to do is upgrade your OS for free. Windows 11 is already 3 years old and 24H2 will be the 3rd major Feature Update / Service Pack, so if that isn't enough waiting, then I'm not sure what is. Windows 10 will be over a decade old when it hits EoL. To run Windows 10 on new hardware at that poiint would be like running Windows XP on a 2500K.

But it's cool, we understand that for some people, [H]ard can become (s)oft with age. We all have to understand our limitations.
Would it be like running XP on a 2500k? Seems like that's false.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abXKDUESFKs
 
Furious_Styles said:
Would it be like running XP on a 2500k? Seems like that's false.
Not an apples to apples comparison due to different eras, but the 2500k came out in 2011, which was 10 years after Windows XP was released.

Furious_Styles said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abXKDUESFKs
You linked an old video. This is where he shows that he is using 23H2:


View: https://youtu.be/abXKDUESFKs?t=225

Here is the updated video, including Windows 11 23H2 vs 24H2 vs Windows 10 22H2 comparisons. Observe how Windows 11 24H2 is faster:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izqEZmjTfuM
 
Furious_Styles said:
You're the one who made the comparison. not me.
Yeah, I'm just pointing out that it wasn't all that long ago that a 10-year-old OS (such as Windows 10) was actually considered old by most people. With regards to Windows 11; the gap between Windows Vista and Windows 7, the gap between Windows 7 and Windows 8, and the gap between Windows 8 and Windows 10 were all shorter than the amount of time that Windows 11 has already been out. Windows 11 is not some brand-new unpolished OS.
 
jlbenedict said:
Looks like its 26100.1742
Yeah, although as soon as I installed it via that ISO Windows Update gave me a second update that pushed it to 1882.
Still seeing weirdness with notifications that I had in earlier versions, too. When I get a Teams pop-up message while playing a game, things go full-on black for 2 seconds.
 
I've noticed that the pop-up freakout when gaming fullscreen only happens once. For instance if I'm playing Tekken 8, the first time I get a Teams message or an email pop-up, my screen will blank out for 2 seconds. It'll then come back on and normalize with the pop-up in the lower right. Subsequent pop-ups don't cause that freakout anymore. Earlier versions 24H2 would cause that to happen every single time. As we all know, Teams messages tend to come fast and furious after the first one.

Looks like you still can't edit your quick settings (Bluetooth, WiFi, Night Light, etc.) menu in the lower right. I'll literally never use 75% of those, so I don't really like that.

On the plus side, I really like the right click context menu and the new file explorer seems to finally be getting fleshed out properly.
 
polonyc2 said:
Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update is reportedly a borkfest that breaks mouse, keyboard, WSL 2 and Wi-Fi functionality

Steer clear of KB5043145...

https://www.pcgamer.com/software/wi...mouse-keyboard-wsl-2-and-wi-fi-functionality/
I been hearing the disconnect and reconnection crap, I have uninstalled KB5043145 and it didn't help any! now pulling my MSI B550 bios flash's back until I find where my computer picked that virus up from because it didn't have it until patching for Sinkclose bios.
 
Screenshot 2024-10-02 133606.jpg


I had the toggle unchecked then I switched it back on I saw it update I unplugged my lan cable right away :p
Well it's installed now do I goto 24H2 or just let it?
 
My AM5 is bios patched for Sinkclose and running 24H2, it does not have any issues with the disconnection / reconnection crap.
 
Comixbooks said:
View attachment 683137
Well it's installed now do I goto 24H2 or just let it?
Given that 24H2 has been officially released at this point, I'm not sure why anyone would wait any longer.

If you're waiting for Windows Update to offer you 24H2, it's being done as part of a "Staggered rollout", so you might not see it for a while.
 
