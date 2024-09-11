Comixbooks
Fully [H]
View: https://youtu.be/iVtyb3VQQDs?si=kymmpWW7Orx-9r79
Some different features you can get it early with Windows Insider. Sept or Oct. for final build
Last edited:
26100.1 was released back in mid-late Spring.... what a heaping pile of dog$hit it is..
Can I get this without being apart of the insiders group?
Microsoft makes you log-in with an insider-enabled Microsoft account in order to download the official Release Preview ISO directly from the Microsoft website. But there are other places where you can get the ISO, and the ISO itself does not require an insider account in order to install it. It functions no differently than a release build during install.
https://uupdump.net/download.php?id...258d5cc6&pack=en-us&edition=core;professional
-Click the blue "Create download package" link.
-Extract the contents of that zip file into an empty folder.
-Right-click on "uup_download_windows.cmd" and click "Run as administrator".
-A blue warning box will pop up, click on the "More info" link in the text, and click on "Run anyway".
-Click Yes at the UAC prompt.
-Press "R" to select the "Run once" option, and begin running the script.
This script will download the files directly from the Microsoft servers, and then create the ISO, in that same folder.
It does sound like I would need to do a full reinstall of windows using this ISO?
I have the option of downloading Win 11 24H2. All I do is play games on Win 10 and its just fine. Do I need this?
Why
Do tell
I'll likely wait until win 10 is officially eol. I'm not experiencing any bugs and this gives win 11 more time to work out their s
I'm not sure if you've actually watched any of the videos / read the articles about the Windows 11 24H2 performance increases for Ryzen CPUs, but we're talking about basically a generational CPU performance improvement,
But it's cool, we understand that for some people, [H]ard can become (s)oft with age. We all have to understand our limitations.
Would it be like running XP on a 2500k? Seems like that's false.I'm not sure if you've actually watched any of the videos / read the articles about the Windows 11 24H2 performance increases for Ryzen CPUs, but we're talking about basically a generational CPU performance improvement, and all you have to do is upgrade your OS for free. Windows 11 is already 3 years old and 24H2 will be the 3rd major Feature Update / Service Pack, so if that isn't enough waiting, then I'm not sure what is. Windows 10 will be over a decade old when it hits EoL. To run Windows 10 on new hardware at that poiint would be like running Windows XP on a 2500K.
Would it be like running XP on a 2500k? Seems like that's false.
You're the one who made the comparison. not me.Not an apples to apples comparison due to different eras, but the 2500k came out in 2011, which was 10 years after Windows XP was released.
Apparently they're rolling out the "final" version of 24H2 starting today. Not seeing anything on my end yet, but I almost never see new Windows updates until mid-afternoon.
EDIT: You can get it straight from the MS website - https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11/
Looks like its 26100.1742
Steer clear of KB5043145...
update KB5043145 for Windows 11 versions 23H2, and 22H2
I been hearing the disconnect and reconnection crap, I have uninstalled KB5043145 and it didn't help any! now pulling my MSI B550 bios flash's back until I find where my computer picked that virus up from because it didn't have it until patching for Sinkclose bios.Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update is reportedly a borkfest that breaks mouse, keyboard, WSL 2 and Wi-Fi functionality
Steer clear of KB5043145...
https://www.pcgamer.com/software/wi...mouse-keyboard-wsl-2-and-wi-fi-functionality/
Well it's installed now do I goto 24H2 or just let it?