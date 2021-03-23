Windows 10 hangs after long time idling.

Hi my pc:

108500K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD





I have updated Windows 10 to H20,the newest version. I installed windows 10 month ago with new pc. So far so good,games not crashing all stable.

My pc is on 24 hours. Today was idle 5-6hours in desktop. After few hours when i go to use pc, i run Google chrome and then all suddenly freezed. I mean i was able to touch/move mouse, but all stops resonding. Chrome,search bar,start button stops responding. Then i make ctrl alt delete and black screen with blue circle. So i make hard reset.

It happened first time that hang of system.

Is there somewhere my pc not stable or its a windows thing? Like i said pc was idle 5-6 hours when i go to use pc, i turned on google chrome and then all suddenly hangs. I checked EVENT VIEWER: Nothing,0 entries about any errors.

Thx.





ah ps

NZXT cam was on background and epic launcher + steam.





PS:Running currently Karhu Ram test no errors. Please help me.