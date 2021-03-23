Windows 10 hangs after long time idling.

Hi my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
I have updated Windows 10 to H20,the newest version. I installed windows 10 month ago with new pc. So far so good,games not crashing all stable.
My pc is on 24 hours. Today was idle 5-6hours in desktop. After few hours when i go to use pc, i run Google chrome and then all suddenly freezed. I mean i was able to touch/move mouse, but all stops resonding. Chrome,search bar,start button stops responding. Then i make ctrl alt delete and black screen with blue circle. So i make hard reset.
It happened first time that hang of system.
Is there somewhere my pc not stable or its a windows thing? Like i said pc was idle 5-6 hours when i go to use pc, i turned on google chrome and then all suddenly hangs. I checked EVENT VIEWER: Nothing,0 entries about any errors.
Thx.
ah ps
NZXT cam was on background and epic launcher + steam.
PS:Running currently Karhu Ram test no errors. Please help me.
Last edited: