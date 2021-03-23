Windows 10 hangs after long time idling.

M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
920
Hi my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD


I have updated Windows 10 to H20,the newest version. I installed windows 10 month ago with new pc. So far so good,games not crashing all stable.
My pc is on 24 hours. Today was idle 5-6hours in desktop. After few hours when i go to use pc, i run Google chrome and then all suddenly freezed. I mean i was able to touch/move mouse, but all stops resonding. Chrome,search bar,start button stops responding. Then i make ctrl alt delete and black screen with blue circle. So i make hard reset.
It happened first time that hang of system.
Is there somewhere my pc not stable or its a windows thing? Like i said pc was idle 5-6 hours when i go to use pc, i turned on google chrome and then all suddenly hangs. I checked EVENT VIEWER: Nothing,0 entries about any errors.
Thx.


ah ps
NZXT cam was on background and epic launcher + steam.


PS:Running currently Karhu Ram test no errors. Please help me.
 
Last edited:
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
20,502
Could be a drive hanging or something. Did you let it go to sleep? Could be a fluke. If it happens consistently I would worry then, not yet.
 
M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
920
I read somewhere on microsoft that NZXT cam can cause that issue when windows 10 is long time idle and then you start using. Weird.....
Is sense to test longer KARHU RAM Test?
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
20,502
mgty23 said:
I read somewhere on microsoft that NZXT cam can cause that issue when windows 10 is long time idle and then you start using. Weird.....
Is sense to test longer KARHU RAM Test?
Click to expand...
I wouldn't worry about it too much with it only having happened once. However, sometimes software can cause it too like you read. I wouldn't continue to test with KARHU Ram test right now.
 
M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
920
. Also Metro Exodus Sam story running now overnight to be sure about stability. But i will be greatful for advices clear.png
 
M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
920
GoldenTiger said:
Could be a drive hanging or something. Did you let it go to sleep? Could be a fluke. If it happens consistently I would worry then, not yet.
Click to expand...
No no not sleep.Sleep is to never:) . I just walked to pc about 3-4 hours of idling, start using CHrome, and bam all hangs:)Also no driver crash in event logs heh. I read about NZXT cam making issues with Windows 10 hanging after period of idling. I will consifer turning off that.
software. I remember few days ago i left idle for long when i back SEARCH BAR crashed. The same after long idling. Maybe issue with win update dont know.

Ok enough. So if games working no worries?:) I bought all parts for games :)


OR MY PC IS UNSTABLE AAAAAAAA<Argh>:) Please no. yeah i know i have anxiety:]
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top