I do need to upgrade my graphics card, and settled on nVidia because Adobe seems to favor nVidia over AMD for GPU enhancements to Lightroom and Photoshop. That said, i'm not a gamer so FPS isnt' an issue for me, and I do have a budget of $400 max for a 3-fan model (for quiet operation.) Can I realistically expect a 3060? I don't need the extra oomph of a 3070 or 3080. I expect that such a card won't be part of the inital announcement for 3000 series cards.