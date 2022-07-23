Will Not Start after Shut Down Unless You Flash BIOS

If you restart the pc it’ll restart fine. If you shut down it will not boot and the screen will be black. There’s no beeps or error codes. At this point you need to boot from a usb drive and flash the bios. (Currently at the latest version) and then it’ll start up.



So far I've switched to an external video card. I used one of the sticks of ram and switch the slots that they're in. Does anyone have any ideas?!







Specs



Amd Ryzen 5600g

Gigabyte B550i Motherboard

8gb Crucial Ballistix sport x 2