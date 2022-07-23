Will Not Start after Shut Down Unless You Flash BIOS

J

jfnirvana292

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
1,415
If you restart the pc it’ll restart fine. If you shut down it will not boot and the screen will be black. There’s no beeps or error codes. At this point you need to boot from a usb drive and flash the bios. (Currently at the latest version) and then it’ll start up.

So far I’ve switched to an external video card. I used one of the sticks of ram and switch the slots that they’re in. Does anyone have any ideas?!



Specs

Amd Ryzen 5600g
Gigabyte B550i Motherboard
8gb Crucial Ballistix sport x 2
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,821
jfnirvana292 said:
If you restart the pc it’ll restart fine. If you shut down it will not boot and the screen will be black. There’s no beeps or error codes. At this point you need to boot from a usb drive and flash the bios. (Currently at the latest version) and then it’ll start up.

So far I’ve switched to an external video card. I used one of the sticks of ram and switch the slots that they’re in. Does anyone have any ideas?!



Specs

Amd Ryzen 5600g
Gigabyte B550i Motherboard
8gb Crucial Ballistix sport x 2
Click to expand...

All I can say is that I've used essentially that same combo (different RAM) without any issues.

Do you have other parts you can test with? Different CPU?
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
2,125
How long have you waited to see if it will not boot, seen a video recently where a defective sata drive(or cable) caused a pc to boot up very slowly.

Also did you try an slighly older bios for you board to see if that fixes it.
 
J

jfnirvana292

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
1,415
someone has a cpu and ram that I may be able to do swapping with for testing… which one would you think is more likely the issue? Ram since you’re fine with the same cpu?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top