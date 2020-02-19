Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master won't power on - (temporary) solution

cold_steel

Well guys, I've had a frustrating AF night. Thought I'd share just in case this can help someone else :)

So backstory - A few years ago (like, 2015 maybe) I had a Corsair AX860i power supply crap out in my i7 6700K / Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 build. System would power on for a few seconds, then shut off in a loop. RMA'd the PSU with Corsair, fixed the issue.

About a month ago, I revamped my system with a Ryzen 3900X / Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master combo. PSU Corsair sent me as a replacement in 2015 was still running strong, so I retained it.

Tonight when I came home from work I went to power on my system. Nothing. No fans, no lights. Fiddled around with things for a while and realized if I left my PSU unplugged for about 5 mins and then plugged it back in, the onboard power button on the motherboard would glow, but as soon as you touch it, it would go black again. Removed pretty much everything but RAM and CPU, cleared CMOS, still no response to power button. I'm thinking, there went my Corsair replacement PSU, and I go off to Microcenter to get something new. Ended up with an ASUS ROG Thor 850w PSU. Nice individually braided cables. I was pissed at Corsair PSUs at the moment so I didn't even consider them TBH.

Get home, rip PC apart and try out new PSU. &^^&* still not booting!

Did another Google search about that board and a no power on condition and this time found a thread on Reddit where a few folks had a similar situation and physically removed the CMOS battery for 15 seconds then reinserted - board resurrected.

Well guess what - tonight's frustration with Corsair was misguided - after trying the battery removal the system immediately booted on the next power button press, and is now running totally normally.

Hopefully this helps someone out in a similar situation. I checked and I do have the latest BIOS from Gigabyte as of this post - F11.

Will probably keep the new ASUS PSU as the AX860i is at least 5 years old - and now I have a good spare again for testing. Always learning with this hobby!

edit- My intent was never to suggest that this procedure is a permanent fix for the problem- this post was put up to help others at least get their boards up and running again to avoid an RMA in the hopes that Gigabyte can fix this with a BIOS update. I’ve altered the title of the thread slightly to reflect this.
 
RazorWind

Worth noting:

This behavior where you get nothing when hitting the power button is often a sign that you have a dead short to ground through some part of the system - most likely the motherboard or graphics card. Checking for this with a multimeter would be a good idea if you're having this issue, before you just keep trying the power button and blasting the motherboard with (potentially) a gazillion amps of current draw.

It's fortunate that this wasn't the case for you, and you figured it out, but I could see a lot of users trying this repeatedly, and eventually damaging something more difficult to replace than the power supply.
 
deruberhanyok

I also have an x570 aorus master and it is a finicky board. I love the system I’ve put together but mine is doing that thing where it resets the bios to defaults any time the power is shut off (switch on psu or pulling the plug).

glad the cmos battery did the trick for you. Apparently gigabyte is aware of some “cold boot” issues and they’re looking into them for future bios releases.
 
aamacgregor

So, I found this forum because of this thread, and I want to say thank you to cold_steel for your post - you just saved me a night or more of grief!

I just built my new machine last weekend based around a Ryzen 3950x/Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master combo. To play it safe, I thought I'd buy a little more expensive power supply than I normally would (Seasonic Prime TX-750) - "it shouldn't have any issues now", I thought to myself...

My machine had been running great, until I went to switch it on today. I pressed the power button and nothing, no lights or anything. I turned the power supply off for a few minutes, turned it back on and saw the red power button on the motherboard light up; "Great" I thought, but as soon as I pressed it, the light went out and nothing. At that point my heart sank as I realised that I'd might have to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what was wrong and possibly have to deal with an RMA.

At that point, I decided to search the internet to see if anyone has had a similar issue and found your post. I just want to say thank you for being so thoughtful by documenting the problem and the fix you found! After reading your post, I popped the CMOS battery out for a few minutes, then popped it back in and my computer is alive again.

I really hope Gigabyte are able to release a fix for the issue soon.

Thanks once again!
 
So, I found this forum because of this thread, and I want to say thank you to cold_steel for your post - you just saved me a night or more of grief!

I just built my new machine last weekend based around a Ryzen 3950x/Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master combo. To play it safe, I thought I'd buy a little more expensive power supply than I normally would (Seasonic Prime TX-750) - "it shouldn't have any issues now", I thought to myself...

My machine had been running great, until I went to switch it on today. I pressed the power button and nothing, no lights or anything. I turned the power supply off for a few minutes, turned it back on and saw the red power button on the motherboard light up; "Great" I thought, but as soon as I pressed it, the light went out and nothing. At that point my heart sank as I realised that I'd might have to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what was wrong and possibly have to deal with an RMA.

At that point, I decided to search the internet to see if anyone has had a similar issue and found your post. I just want to say thank you for being so thoughtful by documenting the problem and the fix you found! After reading your post, I popped the CMOS battery out for a few minutes, then popped it back in and my computer is alive again.

I really hope Gigabyte are able to release a fix for the issue soon.

Thanks once again!
welcome to [H]!
 
cold_steel

Awesome! Really glad this post saved someone the headache of ripping their machine apart just to find out the PSU wasn’t really the problem!! :)
Also agreed- hoping Gigabyte releases a BIOS fix soon- we can’t be the only ones that have got this problem. I’m sure many needless RMAs have happened.

For an update, my machine hasn’t repeated the problem (yet) and it’s been a month now. Luckily not a constant annoyance.

have a good one and stay away from the ‘rona :)
 
I just built a new box using this board over the weekend and had the same issue with it refusing to power on. It happened to coincide with me futzing with fans and airflow and I thought a had a short or my new PSU was dead.

Thanks for posting this and saving me further frustration.
welcome to [H]!!
 
cold_steel

Update all - I actually just had this issue recur on my board. (It's been a little over a month since the first time.) Exact same symptoms.

I'm up and running again, but wanted to update my findings.

This time I killed power to my PSU, removed my vidcard, pulled batt for a few, reinstalled everything, no joy.

So I killed power, pulled vid card again, this time also cleared CMOS - this time she booted up when everything was back in.

The thing of note this time is that I seemed to need to clear CMOS along with removing the battery.

I had cleared CMOS on go 'round #1 in the course of troubleshooting, but things didn't work until I yanked the battery - in this instance it looks like CMOS definitely needed to be cleared as well.

I hope Gigabyte corrects this BIOS - will be super fun to need to yank my vidcard on a monthly basis :)
 
Spartacus

Not bashing Gigabyte, but will just mention this....

Had to be almost 20 years ago, bought a Gigabyte mobo and it had chronic cold boot problems.
Same kind of thing you are talking about here.

Did an exchange for a new one with the vendor and that one had the same problem.

Replaced it with another brand (probably Abit or Supermicro at the time) and no more problems.

Haven't bought a Gigabyte mobo since then.

.
 
cold_steel

Not bashing Gigabyte, but will just mention this....

Had to be almost 20 years ago, bought a Gigabyte mobo and it had chronic cold boot problems.
Same kind of thing you are talking about here.

Did an exchange for a new one with the vendor and that one had the same problem.

Replaced it with another brand (probably Abit or Supermicro at the time) and no more problems.

Haven't bought a Gigabyte mobo since then.

.
I was originally an Abit fan, then they went out of business. Switched to DFI, they went out of business. Then switched to Gigabyte- and I’ve honestly had great luck with their boards (this is my 5th or 6th one) until this fun.
 
aamacgregor

Ok, so it happened again to me this morning. Had to unplug the power, take the GPU out again and take that battery out for 10 minutes. That means that so far for me it is happening once per week and the solution isn't exactly practical if my wife needs to use the computer when I'm out and it won't start. It looks like there are loads of people having similar issues:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/e652k3 https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabyte/comments/evtgnk https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabyte/comments/focj54
My problem with it is that it has happened twice in two weeks - clearly there is an issue with the board (I wouldn't mind so much if it was a one off occurrence). Also some of the people in the above posts are saying that taking the battery out doesn't work for them and the board is dead, but the symptoms aside from that are the same. I'm guessing that if the root cause is the same in all cases then taking the battery out might only work a finite amount of times before the board dies entirely.

I'm going to try to take the RMA route, perhaps change to a crosshair or something - saying that really upsets me because I really like the board aside from this issue.
 
cold_steel

Ok, so it happened again to me this morning. Had to unplug the power, take the GPU out again and take that battery out for 10 minutes. That means that so far for me it is happening once per week and the solution isn't exactly practical if my wife needs to use the computer when I'm out and it won't start. It looks like there are loads of people having similar issues:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/e652k3 https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabyte/comments/evtgnk https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabyte/comments/focj54
My problem with it is that it has happened twice in two weeks - clearly there is an issue with the board (I wouldn't mind so much if it was a one off occurrence). Also some of the people in the above posts are saying that taking the battery out doesn't work for them and the board is dead, but the symptoms aside from that are the same. I'm guessing that if the root cause is the same in all cases then taking the battery out might only work a finite amount of times before the board dies entirely.

I'm going to try to take the RMA route, perhaps change to a crosshair or something - saying that really upsets me because I really like the board aside from this issue.
I wonder if they are also clearing cmos- that was the missing piece for me the other day when removing batt didn’t work. Luckily I bought an extended replacement plan with Microcenter in case this gets worse.
 
aamacgregor

I wonder if they are also clearing cmos- that was the missing piece for me the other day when removing batt didn’t work. Luckily I bought an extended replacement plan with Microcenter in case this gets worse.
Yeah, I forgot to mention, I pressed the reset CMOS button on the back before taking the battery out, because I wondered whether pressing and holding the reset CMOS battery button for a minute or so would fix it without having to take the battery out, but it didn't work, so I took the battery out. I tried putting the power switch on a couple of minutes later (to see if the red power light lit up), but the board was still dead, so I left the power off on it for a good 10 minutes before popping the battery back in and trying again, the second time it worked though.

I must admit, I am concerned that they haven't been able to fix the issue so far via a BIOS patch. The other thing is, all of the cases that I have found where people have reported the specs of their machines, the CPU has always been either a 3900x or 3950x. Perhaps I've missed some other cases, but I'm wondering if despite the good VRM's, there is a power issue (or some other issue) with CPU's that have more than 8 cores? It's just speculation for now, but, to help test the theory and rule out any other hardware related correlation, anyone that is having the same issue, please can you report your full hardware specs here? I'll provide mine now.

CPU: Ryzen 9 3950x
Cooler: Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 AIO (don't expect the cooler is an issue via the CPU cooler PWM header, but thought I'd mention just in case)
MB: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master
RAM: 32GB (16GB x 2) Corsair Vengence RGB Pro CMW32GX4M2C3200C16
GPU: MSI RTX 2080 Duke
PSU: Seasonic Prime TX-750
Case: Fractal Define 7 XL - all front ports plugged in to headers (don't expect the case ports are an issue, but thought I'd list the case anyway, just in case)
SSD's: Samsung 850 EVO (250GB), 2 x PNY 240GB CS900 - need to get bigger storage lol

I've just got an RMA number, so over the next couple of days, I expect I'll end up sending my MB back, I'll let you know what happens.
 
cold_steel

Yeah, I forgot to mention, I pressed the reset CMOS button on the back before taking the battery out, because I wondered whether pressing and holding the reset CMOS battery button for a minute or so would fix it without having to take the battery out, but it didn't work, so I took the battery out. I tried putting the power switch on a couple of minutes later (to see if the red power light lit up), but the board was still dead, so I left the power off on it for a good 10 minutes before popping the battery back in and trying again, the second time it worked though.

I must admit, I am concerned that they haven't been able to fix the issue so far via a BIOS patch. The other thing is, all of the cases that I have found where people have reported the specs of their machines, the CPU has always been either a 3900x or 3950x. Perhaps I've missed some other cases, but I'm wondering if despite the good VRM's, there is a power issue (or some other issue) with CPU's that have more than 8 cores? It's just speculation for now, but, to help test the theory and rule out any other hardware related correlation, anyone that is having the same issue, please can you report your full hardware specs here? I'll provide mine now.

CPU: Ryzen 9 3950x
Cooler: Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 AIO (don't expect the cooler is an issue via the CPU cooler PWM header, but thought I'd mention just in case)
MB: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master
RAM: 32GB (16GB x 2) Corsair Vengence RGB Pro CMW32GX4M2C3200C16
GPU: MSI RTX 2080 Duke
PSU: Seasonic Prime TX-750
Case: Fractal Define 7 XL - all front ports plugged in to headers (don't expect the case ports are an issue, but thought I'd list the case anyway, just in case)
SSD's: Samsung 850 EVO (250GB), 2 x PNY 240GB CS900 - need to get bigger storage lol

I've just got an RMA number, so over the next couple of days, I expect I'll end up sending my MB back, I'll let you know what happens.
Good luck with the new board! I honestly wonder if the Coronavirus shutdowns have slowed efforts from the Chinese Gigabyte dev teams to come up with a BIOS fix.
 
aamacgregor

Good luck with the new board! I honestly wonder if the Coronavirus shutdowns have slowed efforts from the Chinese Gigabyte dev teams to come up with a BIOS fix.
Thanks - I still haven't quite decided what to do, whether to stick with an Aorus Master, or go to Asus or MSI or something. I'd love to stick with the Master, but thinking that if it is batch related, I'm probably better switching to something else - I'll see what the options are. Yeah, that's definitely very possible with respect to the Gigabyte dev teams.
 
Niner21

I was originally an Abit fan, then they went out of business. Switched to DFI, they went out of business. Then switched to Gigabyte- and I’ve honestly had great luck with their boards (this is my 5th or 6th one) until this fun.
This is the same path I took. Gigabyte boards have been solid for me since DFI went out.
 
illaghee

This same crap happens on the X570 Aorus Ultra as well, on mine its probably once a week, go to press the power, everything spins up, all lights all fans full blast but no vga...

whats happening on mine is since there are no dip switches to decide on what bios to use, its driving itself crazy auto picking one and another and so forth. so it never boots. just stays on full blast.

i had to use that no vga bios update feature, and upgrade both bios to the same version, once u upgrade one and not the other, goes buck crazy again.

once you have both bios same version, if u turn the power on and its starts its finicky shit, shut power off a few secs then re plug back in and boots back to normal, untill sometime next week, when it looses its shit again.

i hate this fucking board.. wish id kept the gaming 7 before this one.. that shit was rock solid..

rma right now is a hoop dream..
 
cold_steel

This same crap happens on the X570 Aorus Ultra as well, on mine its probably once a week, go to press the power, everything spins up, all lights all fans full blast but no vga...

whats happening on mine is since there are no dip switches to decide on what bios to use, its driving itself crazy auto picking one and another and so forth. so it never boots. just stays on full blast.

i had to use that no vga bios update feature, and upgrade both bios to the same version, once u upgrade one and not the other, goes buck crazy again.

once you have both bios same version, if u turn the power on and its starts its finicky shit, shut power off a few secs then re plug back in and boots back to normal, untill sometime next week, when it looses its shit again.

i hate this fucking board.. wish id kept the gaming 7 before this one.. that shit was rock solid..

rma right now is a hoop dream..
So this sounds like slightly different (but still crappy) behavior - in the cases I’ve looked at there is no indication power is on at all- no fans and the power light on the onboard power button goes dark as well. In these cases it looks like a cmos reset and pulling the battery is needed - pulling just power doesn’t help at all.
 
JCNiest5

This same crap happens on the X570 Aorus Ultra as well, on mine its probably once a week, go to press the power, everything spins up, all lights all fans full blast but no vga...

whats happening on mine is since there are no dip switches to decide on what bios to use, its driving itself crazy auto picking one and another and so forth. so it never boots. just stays on full blast.

i had to use that no vga bios update feature, and upgrade both bios to the same version, once u upgrade one and not the other, goes buck crazy again.

once you have both bios same version, if u turn the power on and its starts its finicky shit, shut power off a few secs then re plug back in and boots back to normal, untill sometime next week, when it looses its shit again.

i hate this fucking board.. wish id kept the gaming 7 before this one.. that shit was rock solid..

rma right now is a hoop dream..
Just got myself one. Hope I don't get your disease. Er, I mean symptom.
 
getclay

Well guys, I've had a frustrating AF night. Thought I'd share just in case this can help someone else :)

So backstory - A few years ago (like, 2015 maybe) I had a Corsair AX860i power supply crap out in my i7 6700K / Gigabyte Z170 Gaming 7 build. System would power on for a few seconds, then shut off in a loop. RMA'd the PSU with Corsair, fixed the issue.

About a month ago, I revamped my system with a Ryzen 3900X / Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master combo. PSU Corsair sent me as a replacement in 2015 was still running strong, so I retained it.

Tonight when I came home from work I went to power on my system. Nothing. No fans, no lights. Fiddled around with things for a while and realized if I left my PSU unplugged for about 5 mins and then plugged it back in, the onboard power button on the motherboard would glow, but as soon as you touch it, it would go black again. Removed pretty much everything but RAM and CPU, cleared CMOS, still no response to power button. I'm thinking, there went my Corsair replacement PSU, and I go off to Microcenter to get something new. Ended up with an ASUS ROG Thor 850w PSU. Nice individually braided cables. I was pissed at Corsair PSUs at the moment so I didn't even consider them TBH.

Get home, rip PC apart and try out new PSU. &^^&* still not booting!

Did another Google search about that board and a no power on condition and this time found a thread on Reddit where a few folks had a similar situation and physically removed the CMOS battery for 15 seconds then reinserted - board resurrected.

Well guess what - tonight's frustration with Corsair was misguided - after trying the battery removal the system immediately booted on the next power button press, and is now running totally normally.

Hopefully this helps someone out in a similar situation. I checked and I do have the latest BIOS from Gigabyte as of this post - F11.

Will probably keep the new ASUS PSU as the AX860i is at least 5 years old - and now I have a good spare again for testing. Always learning with this hobby!
Had the same problem with my X570 Master, with a 3950X. Thought it was a power supply, pulled it out, but was able to do a self test on my Ai1200 PSU. Read your post afterwards, and I just took out the cmos battery, and left it alone for about 10 minutes. Put the battery back in, and it was up and running again. Been running great since I built it in early January, and today was my first problem. Also running F11 bios, and no updates from Gigabyte as of April 3, 2020. I am doing default over-clocking (using Gigabyte auto apps in W10), and I have not tweaked or changed anything for about a month. Only problem I did have last night was with a usb device that was causing an error in Windows, an X-Rite iDisplay Pro Plus monitor calibrator, but I unplugged it, went back to work for about an hour, and then put the computer to sleep like I do every night. I noticed that it was DOA in the morning, so something happened when it was going to sleep or while it was in sleep mode.

I finally got a hold of a tech at Gigabyte, and explained what happened. The tech told me it is not a known problem, but it does happen on newer boards. He said that any type of power surge or problem with power does require a CMOS RESET. They are not working on this as a known issue, and their boards are working just fine. I was on hold for just over an hour only to hear that it is normal behavior and not their problem. He may be right, and I may never find out the root cause. I have owned ASUS motherboards for the last 10 years, and never had a single problem. Thought I would give Gigabyte another try because ASUS has gotten too expensive and their customer service has gone downhill. I will just have to wait it out and see if it happens again, and I will report back if it does.
 
cold_steel

Had the same problem with my X570 Master, with a 3950X. Thought it was a power supply, pulled it out, but was able to do a self test on my Ai1200 PSU. Read your post afterwards, and I just took out the cmos battery, and left it alone for about 10 minutes. Put the battery back in, and it was up and running again. Been running great since I built it in early January, and today was my first problem. Also running F11 bios, and no updates from Gigabyte as of April 3, 2020. I am doing default over-clocking (using Gigabyte auto apps in W10), and I have not tweaked or changed anything for about a month. Only problem I did have last night was with a usb device that was causing an error in Windows, an X-Rite iDisplay Pro Plus monitor calibrator, but I unplugged it, went back to work for about an hour, and then put the computer to sleep like I do every night. I noticed that it was DOA in the morning, so something happened when it was going to sleep or while it was in sleep mode.

I finally got a hold of a tech at Gigabyte, and explained what happened. The tech told me it is not a known problem, but it does happen on newer boards. He said that any type of power surge or problem with power does require a CMOS RESET. They are not working on this as a known issue, and their boards are working just fine. I was on hold for just over an hour only to hear that it is normal behavior and not their problem. He may be right, and I may never find out the root cause. I have owned ASUS motherboards for the last 10 years, and never had a single problem. Thought I would give Gigabyte another try because ASUS has gotten too expensive and their customer service has gone downhill. I will just have to wait it out and see if it happens again, and I will report back if it does.
Wow that’s really interesting to now hear they ARENT aware of this. Ill submit a trouble ticket detailing my issue as well. If we all do that, won’t be unknown.
 
Spartacus

>>The tech told me it is not a known problem, but it does happen on newer boards.

Wait..... wut?

Not known, but then again known. o_O

.
 
cold_steel

>>The tech told me it is not a known problem, but it does happen on newer boards.

Wait..... wut?

Not known, but then again known. o_O

.
unacceptable and I really don’t theres actually a “surge” problem. I built my wife an i7 9700k system that sits next to mine within two weeks of each other- also a gigabyte board- and it’s been rock solid with the same power conditions.
 
WaltC

I bought my x570 Master 7/7/'19, installed it 7/9/'19, with a 3600X--never had the problem once in all of that time--through every bios GB put out for the mboard. However, two weeks ago I bought a 3900X on sale and installed it--couple of days later--boom--not booting and giving me an error message telling me that of course the system could not boot to a UEFI drive---which led me to the correct conclusion that for some reason my bios settings were not being retained overnight--the bios settings are retained at power off by the CMOS battery. I also noticed a couple of events in which the system time was also not being retained. Ergo, battery replacement would seem to be in order.

Check out page 36 of the x570 Aorus Master manual, item 18, with regard to the following sentence: "Replace the battery when the battery voltage drops to a low level, or the CMOS values become inaccurate or lost."

Also, a couple of things I've noticed through this: If you have a bios profile saved, even though the system won't boot at a cold-boot power on, you can still enter your bios the same way you always do (hit the delete key at the appropriate time.) Enter your bios, load your profile, save it, and you should reboot properly by that time. If you don't have a profile saved, just reenter all your bios settings, and save them--takes me about 15 seconds--as I memorized them months ago simply by rote...;) All subsequent warm boots should take place without a hitch. Problem will not repeat until you power off overnight.

All I can think of at this time is that the battery supplier Gigabyte used for the initial x570 mboards sold them some defective batteries [EDIT: see my EDIT below as that might not be the case, actually.] I ran the 3600X for almost nine months, ERP on, without any battery problems. I think what triggered the demise of my battery when I installed the 3900X and the Prism cooler was that the default for the three cooler LEDs is that all of them are on. (Previously I've never used RGB and never will, by choice...;)) So I connected the internal USB header to the cooler and ran the CoolerMaster software and turned off the three cooler LEDs--and I had no more trouble with cold boots--until about four days later when I started losing my bios settings, again, causing a failed cold boot, again, and saw that my system clock had failed, twice. So, had to be a bum battery. I've ordered some Duracell 3v's batteries, hoping the brand name will mean something as to longevity...;)

EDIT: Yesterday after posting this I took out the battery, let it sit for an hour (arbitrary time length--I actually forgot I'd taken it out), popped it back in and, of course, it cold booted immediately, with my saved bios settings, first try. But I expected that. I wondered if it would cold-boot properly after having the system off overnight. This morning, first time in a week, it cold booted instantly with the ~10-second cold/warm boots I've been used to with this mboard and the 3600X! It booted up perfectly. However, the test will be whether it continues to cold boot properly for the next several days after having been off all night, every night. We shall see. I am now convinced it was the battery causing the problem, and I think the problem was residual traces of the firmware's 3600X support that were still present in the bios firmware even though I had reset CMOS several times via the backplane reset CMOS button--which I would hold for a full minute. Even that just wasn't enough to completely clear the CMOS, apparently, and it wasn't until I removed the battery yesterday and let it drain completely for an hour that things started working normally with the battery again. I think there's a good chance the CMOS battery will continue to work, now. But if not, my CR2032 Duracells should be here in a couple of days...;)

I would strongly advise anyone who has jumped from one one Zen 2 CPU to another, as I did in moving to a 3900X from a 3600X, on the same x570 motherboard, to take out the CMOS battery and give it time to fully and completely discharge immediately after installation of the new CPU, once you have verified that everything basically is connected properly and it is functioning as expected. Seems the cold-boot failure problem centers around the CMOS battery in some capacity.

EDIT: Day 2, booted up perfectly after being off all night, ErP on. So far so good.

EDIT: Days 3 & 4...still cold-booting...;)

EDIT: Day 5, cold boot FAILED. AHA...Have replaced the CMOS battery. I won't be updating this daily anymore, but will come back if the new battery fails to solve the cold-boot problem.
 
aamacgregor

Thought I'd give an update. So, I waited for my Aorus Master to die again before sending it back for RMA. I was going to go for a Crosshair Hero to replace my Aorus Master, but got cold feet when I read a whole bunch of issues that people are having with the Crosshair Hero (I know all boards have issues, but there seemed to be more with the Hero than the Master - at least, it seemed that way to me, but perhaps I'm wrong). Anyway, I spoke to a guy at the shop that I bought my components from and he said that I'd just been unlucky; he said that they get very few Aorus Master motherboards back and they sell them a lot with 3900x and 3950x CPU's (although apparently they see a lot more Crosshair Hero's and they have a similarly low failure rate). With that in mind, given that I really liked the Aorus Master, I figured that I'd get another Aorus Master instead of a Crosshair Hero - I hope I've done the right thing. If I get problems with the new board, I'll change to a Crosshair Hero, but hopefully everything will be fine with the new Aorus Master.
 
x509

Thought I'd give an update. So, I waited for my Aorus Master to die again before sending it back for RMA. I was going to go for a Crosshair Hero to replace my Aorus Master, but got cold feet when I read a whole bunch of issues that people are having with the Crosshair Hero (I know all boards have issues, but there seemed to be more with the Hero than the Master - at least, it seemed that way to me, but perhaps I'm wrong). Anyway, I spoke to a guy at the shop that I bought my components from and he said that I'd just been unlucky; he said that they get very few Aorus Master motherboards back and they sell them a lot with 3900x and 3950x CPU's (although apparently they see a lot more Crosshair Hero's and they have a similarly low failure rate). With that in mind, given that I really liked the Aorus Master, I figured that I'd get another Aorus Master instead of a Crosshair Hero - I hope I've done the right thing. If I get problems with the new board, I'll change to a Crosshair Hero, but hopefully everything will be fine with the new Aorus Master.
Good luck, and remember that this board is just full of guys with lots of experience, and there is a wonderful ethos in this board about sharing information. This is my GO TO board for all hardware issues.
 
USAF46270

I literally had the same thing happen with my X570 Aorus Master as well. It happened about a month ago. I shut down normally the night before, woke up and went to turn it on and nothing. I went through all the steps, testing different power supplies and nothing. Removed the board to RMA and read about removing the battery and resetting the CMOS. It totally worked. So I put everything back in and all was good up until 3 days ago when it did it again. This time, all I did was remove my graphics card and removed the battery. I emailed Gigabyte support, but haven't heard anything yet. If it happens again, I am going to replace the battery with a new Energizer one and see if that will fix the issue. Good luck to all of those who are having issues.
 
cold_steel

I literally had the same thing happen with my X570 Aorus Master as well. It happened about a month ago. I shut down normally the night before, woke up and went to turn it on and nothing. I went through all the steps, testing different power supplies and nothing. Removed the board to RMA and read about removing the battery and resetting the CMOS. It totally worked. So I put everything back in and all was good up until 3 days ago when it did it again. This time, all I did was remove my graphics card and removed the battery. I emailed Gigabyte support, but haven't heard anything yet. If it happens again, I am going to replace the battery with a new Energizer one and see if that will fix the issue. Good luck to all of those who are having issues.
Yep I have a spare battery waiting for the next time this happens, just to throw spaghetti at the wall. I wonder how many unnecessary RMAs they have had due to this.
I opened a support ticket as well detailing what we are seeing, and they asked several questions I’d detailed in my message (how often it’s happened, if it’s recurred etc) so it would be nice if they would actually read the message next time.
 
USAF46270

Yep I have a spare battery waiting for the next time this happens, just to throw spaghetti at the wall. I wonder how many unnecessary RMAs they have had due to this.
I opened a support ticket as well detailing what we are seeing, and they asked several questions I’d detailed in my message (how often it’s happened, if it’s recurred etc) so it would be nice if they would actually read the message next time.
If you need my ticket number, let me know. Maybe if we can provide them with other ticket numbers, they can piece it together and see it's a larger issue.
 
GiGaBiTe

Not bashing Gigabyte, but will just mention this....

Had to be almost 20 years ago, bought a Gigabyte mobo and it had chronic cold boot problems.
Same kind of thing you are talking about here.

Did an exchange for a new one with the vendor and that one had the same problem.

Replaced it with another brand (probably Abit or Supermicro at the time) and no more problems.

Haven't bought a Gigabyte mobo since then.
Gigabyte has had this problem since at least the early 2000s. I've had numerous Gigabyte boards with weird cold boot issues over the past 20 years.

It really started becoming a problem when they introduced their "Dual BIOS" technology. If one of the BIOS chips was corrupted in any way (either the BIOS firmware itself or the CMOS settings), the motherboard would start acting strangely, like spontaneously rebooting at random, or going into infinite reboot loops. I had one such board that did this, where I literally blame cosmic rays which bit flipped the backup BIOS and crappy BIOS flashing programs that caused this issue. It was an EP45-DS3L that at random would spontaneously reboot and go into fits with infinite reboot loops and not act normally until the battery was removed for several minutes. Two RMAs, and a heated email exchange with Gigabyte later, I still had a board that wouldn't behave.

As a last ditch attempt before I trashed the board, I reflashed the latest BIOS, something which I initially dismissed since it was already up to date fixed it. To my surprise when it rebooted after flashing, it came up with another prompt "please wait while updating backup BIOS" which was hideously out of date. I had F10 installed, but the backup BIOS was at version F4, ancient and full of bugs, which also could have contributed to the issue. From then on, I made sure to always ensure the backup BIOS was flashed when the main was and have not had issues since.

I don't have any current Gigabyte boards with UEFI, so I don't know if they still have the dual "BIOS" function anymore, I guess it would be dual UEFI now. I moved on to MSI.
 
cold_steel

If you need my ticket number, let me know. Maybe if we can provide them with other ticket numbers, they can piece it together and see it's a larger issue.
tried PM'ing you my "email-ID" they use as a ticket number, but it looks like you are set up to not allow incoming PMs you didn't initiate
 
igusami

Wow, this happened to me last night and made me freaking out (I use X570 AORUS Master). I re-connected all my cables, tested my power supply, and switching my RAMs - but nothing changed. Then I suddenly found this solution. Here in Korea this issue has not been widely known as far as I searched. I will try this after my work, and ask Gigabyte guys in Korea. This is my first time using Gigabyte MOBO and I think this would be the last... Anyway, much gratitude!
 
Spartacus

Gigabyte has had this problem since at least the early 2000s. I've had numerous Gigabyte boards with weird cold boot issues over the past 20 years.

It really started becoming a problem when they introduced their "Dual BIOS" technology. If one of the BIOS chips was corrupted in any way (either the BIOS firmware itself or the CMOS settings), the motherboard would start acting strangely, like spontaneously rebooting at random, or going into infinite reboot loops. I had one such board that did this, where I literally blame cosmic rays which bit flipped the backup BIOS and crappy BIOS flashing programs that caused this issue. It was an EP45-DS3L that at random would spontaneously reboot and go into fits with infinite reboot loops and not act normally until the battery was removed for several minutes. Two RMAs, and a heated email exchange with Gigabyte later, I still had a board that wouldn't behave.

As a last ditch attempt before I trashed the board, I reflashed the latest BIOS, something which I initially dismissed since it was already up to date fixed it. To my surprise when it rebooted after flashing, it came up with another prompt "please wait while updating backup BIOS" which was hideously out of date. I had F10 installed, but the backup BIOS was at version F4, ancient and full of bugs, which also could have contributed to the issue. From then on, I made sure to always ensure the backup BIOS was flashed when the main was and have not had issues since.

I don't have any current Gigabyte boards with UEFI, so I don't know if they still have the dual "BIOS" function anymore, I guess it would be dual UEFI now. I moved on to MSI.
>>Gigabyte has had this problem since at least the early 2000s.

Exactly, that fits with the time frame that I was seeing this as well.

There used to be another cold boot problem that various other manufacturers had....

It had to do with some PSUs not providing the "power_good" signal in time and the mobo
would hold reset high (enabled) and it would not boot up. You could turn the PSU off and
then on again, and then the second time the machine would POST and boot up properly.

Apparently it had to do with the large caps in the PSU not charging up in time to raise the
power_good signal for the mobo. The second power up of the PSU, the caps were already
charged up, the PSU power_good went high and everything worked normally.

That problem was not at all related to the CMOS battery or the CMOS setup data being corrupted.

This Gigabyte problem just appears to be a chronic issue that has been going on for a long
time as we have both noted. They may be relying on the same basic design of the CMOS circuitry
that they've been using for a long time. I don't know if that's true or not, but the same exact issue
has been going on for a long time.

Sad that Gigabyte told the guy above that it's not a known issue, but some of the newer boards
have that issue. Well that would mean that it is a known issue. But then they further state that
Gigabyte motherboards work fine and there are no issues.

right.jpg
 
cold_steel

So unsurprisingly I guess, Gigabyte support is choosing to ignore my report of this as I am not able to reproduce it at will.
While I totally understand the difficulty in diagnosing an intermittent issue, choosing to tell the user that they won't even report the bug over to the dev team due to that - is frustrating.

Honestly, if everyone experiencing this could please head over to Gigabyte's support forum and log a ticket there- maybe we can get some traction.

This is the last reply I got from their support.

"Without being able to reproduce the issue, we cannot report any bugs over to our team.
We have tested this board in our lab and it's able to boot up each time we try it for days.
Every user setup configuration will be different, we do not know exactly what kind of components being used by each user.
Do note we sold ten of thousands of this model worldwide.
If this were to be an known issue, there should be hundreds of reports on this issue, however we do not see any known reports on our database."
 
GiGaBiTe

Oh, they know about it, they just pretend not to. Their customer support is on par with ASUS at terribleness.
 
