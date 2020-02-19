Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master won't power on - (temporary) solution

I bought my x570 Master 7/7/'19, installed it 7/9/'19, with a 3600X--never had the problem once in all of that time--through every bios GB put out for the mboard. However, two weeks ago I bought a 3900X on sale and installed it--couple of days later--boom--not booting and giving me an error message telling me that of course the system could not boot to a UEFI drive---which led me to the correct conclusion that for some reason my bios settings were not being retained overnight--the bios settings are retained at power off by the CMOS battery. I also noticed a couple of events in which the system time was also not being retained. Ergo, battery replacement would seem to be in order.Check out page 36 of the x570 Aorus Master manual, item 18, with regard to the following sentence: "Replace the battery when the battery voltage drops to a low level,Also, a couple of things I've noticed through this: If you have a bios profile saved, even though the system won't boot at a cold-boot power on, you can still enter your bios the same way you always do (hit the delete key at the appropriate time.) Enter your bios, load your profile,, and you should reboot properly by that time. If you don't have a profile saved, just reenter all your bios settings, and--takes me about 15 seconds--as I memorized them months ago simply by rote...All subsequent warm boots should take place without a hitch. Problem will not repeat until you power off overnight.All I can think of at this time is that the battery supplier Gigabyte used for the initial x570 mboards sold them some defective batteries [EDIT: see my EDIT below as that might not be the case, actually.] I ran the 3600X for almost nine months, ERP on, without any battery problems. I think what triggered the demise of my battery when I installed the 3900X and the Prism cooler was that the default for the three cooler LEDs is that all of them are on. (Previously I've never used RGB and never will, by choice...) So I connected the internal USB header to the cooler and ran the CoolerMaster software and turned off the three cooler LEDs--and I had no more trouble with cold boots--until about four days later when I started losing my bios settings, again, causing a failed cold boot, again, and saw that my system clock had failed, twice. So, had to be a bum battery. I've ordered some Duracell 3v's batteries, hoping the brand name will mean something as to longevity...Yesterday after posting this I took out the battery, let it sit for an hour (arbitrary time length--I actually forgot I'd taken it out), popped it back in and, of course, it cold booted immediately, with my saved bios settings, first try. But I expected that. I wondered if it would cold-boot properly after having the system off overnight. This morning, first time in a week, it cold booted instantly with the ~10-second cold/warm boots I've been used to with this mboard and the 3600X! It booted up perfectly. However, the test will be whether it continues to cold boot properly for the next several days after having been off all night, every night. We shall see. I am now convinced it was the battery causing the problem, and I think the problem was residual traces of the firmware's 3600X support that were still present in the bios firmware even though I had reset CMOS several times via the backplane reset CMOS button--which I would hold for a full minute. Even that just wasn't enough to completely clear the CMOS, apparently, and it wasn't until I removed the battery yesterday and let it drain completely for an hour that things started working normally with the battery again. I think there's a good chance the CMOS battery will continue to work, now. But if not, my CR2032 Duracells should be here in a couple of days...I would strongly advise anyone who has jumped from one one Zen 2 CPU to another, as I did in moving to a 3900X from a 3600X, on the same x570 motherboard, to take out the CMOS battery and give it time to fully and completely discharge immediately after installation of the new CPU, once you have verified that everything basically is connected properly and it is functioning as expected. Seems the cold-boot failure problem centers around the CMOS battery in some capacity.Day 2, booted up perfectly after being off all night, ErP on. So far so good.EDIT: Days 3 & 4...still cold-booting...EDIT: Day 5, cold boot. AHA...Have replaced the CMOS battery. I won't be updating this daily anymore, but will come back if the new battery fails to solve the cold-boot problem.