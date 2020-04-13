Why does Doom Eternal suck?

M

magoo

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 21, 2004
Messages
14,386
Is it me or has Doom turned into some kind of jumping game?
Maybe I'm getting too old, but there's way too much jumping around from platform to platform, swinging from things,
trying to "stick" to walls......

Look, all I want to do in Doom is shoot the bad guys and chainsaw shit.
If I could, I'd ask for a refund.

id can stuff their jumping......
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
9,992
hmpff, I haven't purchased this one, but a buddy of mine who is a big Doom fan said this was the best one yet. GoTY material he said, which makes me laugh because he always says that and Doom never wins GoTY.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top