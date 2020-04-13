Why does Doom Eternal suck?

Is it me or has Doom turned into some kind of jumping game?
Maybe I'm getting too old, but there's way too much jumping around from platform to platform, swinging from things,
trying to "stick" to walls......
Look, all I want to do in Doom is shoot the bad guys and chainsaw shit.
If I could, I'd ask for a refund.
id can stuff their jumping......
