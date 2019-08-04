Why are blower cooling bad ?

ManofGod said: Not so much with the R9 290 Blower fans though. It worked fine with one but when 2 were combined, the heat would completely overwhelm whatever system they were installed in. Click to expand...

I am talking in concept and theory. There has not been a proper "blower" design GPU card made yet.Years ago, you could buy Blower cards... that sat directly above, or below you GPU.. that help suck radiant heat out of your case, thus away from the system. Deltas & ambients were much better.Understand, both designs cool the GPU, but only one style (blower), removes that heat from the case. While Axial Fan Video Cards are great for localized heat dissipation & OC, they just spin that hot air around the case.The win/win comes from having two blower fans in a triple-slot design, because you have equal thermals and lower sound. But that becomes expensive to make.As such, It is much cheaper for AIBs just to make two axial fans blowing down on heatpipe & fins, than to design a unique blower solution. Mostly because AIO water cooling is too damn cheap (relatively speaking) and solves all 3 problems. GPU water blocks for something like NAVI are going to be ultra-common in just 2 years time.ed:In the winter, I know people who use double water pumps chilling long runs of tubing through the snow... to Fold/Mine. Not to mention a massive bump in FPS...