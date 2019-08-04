Why are blower cooling bad ?

honegod
It seems to me that cooling a high powered card would work best by taking a suction on case internal air and expelling the heated air directly out of the case.
Yet the concensus I see is that having 3 fans recirculating the heated air inside the case and using other fans to expell the heated case air is better.
Why is this ?
Is the blower fan woefully unable to move enough air through the heatsink,
Or is the heatsink itself ineffectual at heating the air ?
What is it ?
