Still on my 2500K from a couple years ago as well. The only thing that could really use a better CPU is BeamNG Drive, and if only I could get a stable OC I would be fine.If anyone wants to help a poor soul I'll be very appreciative lol. I've plugged in settings recommended from other sites and even downclocked but kept the voltage the same and I still get BSODs, even though it will stress test fine.Sorry for the story lol, just saying my 2500K is still rocking with no real sign of being replaced yet.