Where are the 8K Monitors?

Baasha

Baasha

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2014
Messages
198
Why are there no 8K monitors on the market (for PCs) other than the archaic Dell UP3218K from 2017? The GPUs we have now (4090) should be able to handle many games at that resolution and for productivity, 8K would be amazing, especially if it's an OLED display.

With DP 2.1 available, where the f00k are the 8K monitors? An 8K 120Hz OLED at 42", 48", or even 55" would be amazing. DP 2.1 should be able to handle that... right?

Does anyone else think it's strange that literally no 8K monitors have been announced even at CES this year? :rolleyes:
 
K

kasakka

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
3,011
Not at all surprising. Even 8K TVs are on the backburner partly due to EU regulations, I don't think there were much new in that category this year either.

Meanwhile display manufacturers don't seem to understand that 8K for TVs is stupid but 8K for large desktop displays would be great. 8K at 43-50" would be pretty great, especially as a curved display.

I think BOE is making a new 8K 32" panel but it's going to be the same old 60 Hz stuff.
 
cjcox

cjcox

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
2,542
Nothing in volume as there is zero market for 8k currently. But things can change. If "something" drives 8k, I'd expect products to follow.

I just can't see anything for the next 5 years or so.... but I could be wrong.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,765
kasakka said:
Meanwhile display manufacturers don't seem to understand that 8K for TVs is stupid
Click to expand...
Stupidity depends what the goals.

if you goals is to sell a 50 to 65 inch tv to someone that own a 55 4k tv, maybe a 8k tag can help regardless of the notion does a 8k 40 mbps AV1 stream look better or worst than a 4k 40 mbs AV1 stream.

Streamer could again play the same game they did with 4k, it is easier for them to charge a premium for 8k and have it look better because it is a 65 mbps stream instead of a 4k 35mbs, regardless and without anyone asking does a 65 mbps 4k stream look better or worst than a 8k one ?

We already do all this with 4k monitor.

As for the more obvious case than a native uncompressed signal of a desktop could benefit and be great (and I am not sure 60hz would be necessarily an issue), the price tag....

Is there any reason to not have 5-6k type monitor before 8k outside marketing ? Is there a technical-manufacturing reason why multiply pixel by 4 ? At 8k the price would make it so niche that it would be some artisanal affair that make it even more costly, would need Apple to start it maybe.
 
K

kasakka

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
3,011
LukeTbk said:
Is there any reason to not have 5-6k type monitor before 8k outside marketing ? Is there a technical-manufacturing reason why multiply pixel by 4 ? At 8k the price would make it so niche that it would be some artisanal affair that make it even more costly, would need Apple to start it maybe.
Click to expand...
4K got popular in various sizes because panel manufacturers were able to make more multi-purpose displays - it could go in a TV, display, info screen etc. I would assume 8K would have similar synergies.

I do agree 5-6K would be a nice in between, even if for gaming it leaves you with less options. But unfortunately that's also a complete wasteland. At least this year there's a 5K and 6K 60 Hz models from someone who isn't Apple.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,765
Maybe it let you do 1-2 or even 3 smaller 4k panel if your 8k panel has an issue in some part of it in easier ways than going to 6k would, to increase yield or something ?
 
W

Wiz33

Gawd
Joined
May 2, 2015
Messages
816
Lack of media content is probably one reason (it has to be popular in the TV market before enough panels are available to make it practical for the monitor market). and don't be too sure that a 4090 can handle 8K, mine just barely produce workable fps in Hogwarts legacy in 4K once you turn on ray tracing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top