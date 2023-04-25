Where are the 8K Monitors?

kasakka said: Meanwhile display manufacturers don't seem to understand that 8K for TVs is stupid Click to expand...

Stupidity depends what the goals.if you goals is to sell a 50 to 65 inch tv to someone that own a 55 4k tv, maybe a 8k tag can help regardless of the notion does a 8k 40 mbps AV1 stream look better or worst than a 4k 40 mbs AV1 stream.Streamer could again play the same game they did with 4k, it is easier for them to charge a premium for 8k and have it look better because it is a 65 mbps stream instead of a 4k 35mbs, regardless and without anyone asking does a 65 mbps 4k stream look better or worst than a 8k one ?We already do all this with 4k monitor.As for the more obvious case than a native uncompressed signal of a desktop could benefit and be great (and I am not sure 60hz would be necessarily an issue), the price tag....Is there any reason to not have 5-6k type monitor before 8k outside marketing ? Is there a technical-manufacturing reason why multiply pixel by 4 ? At 8k the price would make it so niche that it would be some artisanal affair that make it even more costly, would need Apple to start it maybe.